Due to COVID-19 pandemic, workplace hygiene in high demand

By Express News Service

Is it safe? This is the first thought every individual preparing to re-enter workplace has. The COVID-19 pandemic, says global workplace experience and facility management company ISS, has increased the demand for hygienic workplaces. This is why ISS has launched a new disinfection and hygiene solution, Pure Space.

“We developed Pure Space with our scientific knowledge of large-scale cleaning, disinfection and workplace experience. The product was ready within a few weeks, utilising our experts from the world over. The ISS and our people are dedicated to making our customers’ employees reconnect with the places they work in, in the aftermath of the corona pandemic,” says ISS Group COO, Troels Bjerg.

​Pure Space aims to disinfect and clean workplaces that are focused on hygiene and well-being of employees. The product analyses and identifies all traffic and touchpoints, and tailors a suitable hygiene plan for that environment.

This includes using the right cleaning products to ensure that high-touch areas remain safe for hours after being disinfected. The product uses ATP technology to scientifically measure the cleaning outcome. ATP stands for Adenosine Triphosphate, an organic compound, found only in living cells, and can, therefore, be used to measure the concentration of microorganisms and the level of hygiene.

Aksh Rohatgi, CEO, ISS

Facility Services India

Pure Space is effective as it implements proven methods to eliminate all sources of infection on surfaces. It has been verified by the third-party verifier, Norske Veritas. Research indicates that a virus applied to a high-contact surface, such as a doorknob or a tabletop, can infect 40-60 per cent of the workplace employees within two to four hours.

“We have taken inspiration from our experience of working at clean room environments, hospitals and healthcare organisations, with zero tolerance to any breaches in hygiene and disinfection protocols. With Pure Space, we are taking our knowledge and methods of fulfilling those requirements and transferring them to the office environment,” adds Bjerg. Aksh Rohatgi, CEO of ISS Facility Services India, says the product that provides much-needed reassurance helps people relax.



“The entire process, combined with right individual behaviour, will have a powerful impact on curbing contamination and also provide accurate testing and monitoring of results for real-time feedback on cleaning efficacy,” he says.