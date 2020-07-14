Fitness first: 'Sense.bio' app will help you monitor your family's health 

By Express News Service

Along with your fitness needs, a new app will also help you track the health requirements of your family. Called Sense.bio, this application by Atul Kapoor uses an AI-backed model to support the idea.

Kapoor says the USP of this app is to help an individual keep a track of their family members. “I built a certain tracking feature, only to monitor if my mother is taking her regular dose of calcium as recommended,” he tells The Morning Standard.

In the pandemic, when everyone is avoiding face-to face interactions while relying on telemedicine, this app understands that health is the need of the hour, says Kapoor.

“Many apps are providing one or two needs, but Sense.bio lets you take control of your goals by tracking calories and steps, breakdown ingredients, log activities, check BMI, and weight.”

The app also checks your heart and respiration rate, oxygen levels, and blood pressure through your smartphone, with the help of a sensor device.

It suggests your diet plans and home workout plans according to your access to the equipment and works according to your likes and dislikes in food items. “The app also keeps a track of your aliments/habits and routine schedule to help you achieve your goal,” adds Kapoor.

Sense.bio works on a freemium model with certain features made free at the overall charge being `99 onwards for a family of five.