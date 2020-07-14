STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hair care offerings to tackle monsoon frizz

Whether it’s a heavy downpour or little drizzle, rainwater is acidic in nature and full of dirt and pollutants.

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

The humidity and rain brings on fizzy, untamable hair. Pre-COVID, you would just make a run for the salon, but now many prefer being in the safety of their homes. So, what’s the solution?

“Anti-frizz care products contain special ingredients that fill gaps on the hair’s surface and coat the hair, sealing the cuticles whilst revealing a smooth and shiny uniform hair fibre. Anti-humidity products further protect the hair for a longer-lasting frizz-free effect. So, a layering of anti-frizz and anti-humidity products will give you the best of results,” says Melissa Hughe, National Technical Head, Schwarzkopf Professional.

The hair iron is yet another popular tool to keep the frizz at bay. But, Hughe reminds us to use the iron with a heat protecting product, and not set the temperature beyond 180 degrees.

“Prepping the hair with an anti-frizz and anti-humidity product will enhance the anti-frizz effect as well as improve the longevity,” adds Hughe.

“So, avoid getting your hair wet unless it’s necessary,” says Plabita Sharma, The Body Shop Expert, adding, “Excess moisture might cause scalp infection. It’s advisable to wash your hair with a mild shampoo right away.

Also, remember to oil! A good hot oil massage will do wonders this season. Apply oil once or twice a week to moisturise and revitalise dry hair.

A gentle hair massage will avoid breakage and provide the deep conditioning that keeps the hair healthy and smooth.”

Suggesting some monsoon hacks, Hughe points out that a trim goes a long way. “It will get rid of dry and split ends, and ensure overall frizz control.

"Keep the mask/treatment in your hair for five minutes or longer and rinse with cool water. The mask takes a minimum five minutes to have full effect, and the cool water will seal the cuticles better.”

After washing your hair, avoid rough-drying the hair with the towel as it ruffles the cuticle causing frizz. Instead, blot-dry with a towel. “Rain-proof your hair by using a product that helps seal the cuticles. Always keep a leave-in product/serum handy that will smoothen rough cuticles,” adds Hughe.

Armed with fuss-free haircut, regular shampooing and a good leave-in conditioner… your hair will survive the rains just fine.

Keratin is the key

Schwarzkopf Professional Keratin Smooth Perfect Range.

This anti-frizz hair care range for the monsoons helps rein in uncontrollable hair by giving it a lustrous sheen that gives it great freedom when it comes to styling too.

‘Keratin’ is the key ingredient here that helps to fight frizz and nourishes the rough parts of the hair.

