Almonds: The simple immunity booster

By Express News Service

The Almond Board of California hosted a panel discussion titled, The Importance of ensuring Family Health and Nutrition amidst a Pandemic.

RJ Shezzi moderated the panel consisting of Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan, Madhuri Ruia (Pilates Expert and Diet & Nutrition Consultant), Ritika Samaddar (Regional Head – Dietetics, Max Healthcare, Delhi) and Emily Fleischmann, VP-Global Marketing Development, Almond Board of California.

The discussion stressed on the importance of eating nutritious meals, exercising and inculcating conscious snacking habits, and sharing personal anecdotes.

Additionally, small changes can be incorporated into your lifestyle to strengthen immunit y, said the panelists. “As we learn to adjust to this new sense of normal, the most important thing we can do is pledge to lead a healthier lifestyle inclusive of proper nutrition, including immunity strengthening foods.

A good way to begin is by adding a handful of almonds to your family’s diet. Almonds are a source of zinc that play an important role in growth, development, and the mainte - nance of immune function,” said Khan. Samaddar advised that nuts like almonds, seasonal fruits, vegetables and probiotics should be a dietary-must as these are nutrient-rich and aid overall health. “Especially important for those having blood pressure, diabetes and obesity as they are more at risk for COVID-19,” he said.

The best time to consume almonds, said Samaddar, is in between meal times – midmorning and early evening. The soluble vitamins are better digested if the almonds are soaked in water prior to eating. “But never peel their skin off as it is rich in fibre,” she said. Acknowledging that regular exercise is an important aspect of self-care, Ruia stated that one must include 30 minutes of exercise into their daily routine.

“You can do anything. a daily walk, squats, Zumba, or aerobics. Supplement your fitness routine, by practicing mindful snacking and opt for foods like roasted or salted almonds that have satiating properties and may promote feelings of fullness,” she remarked. “We, as a family, prefer swimming,” smiled Fleischmann, “But then after such energy-consuming exercises, don’t snack on unhealthy products , ”she cautioned.