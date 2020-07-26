STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

How coronavirus molecules 'camouflage' in host cell decoded, may lead to drug development: Experts

According to the researchers, deciphering the 3D structure of nsp16 paves the way for the design of new drugs against the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, and other emerging coronavirus infections.

Published: 26th July 2020 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image (PTI)

By PTI

HOUSTON: Scientists, including those of Indian-origin, have resolved the structure of a molecule which the novel coronavirus uses to make its genetic sequence seem like a part of the host's own, an advance that may lead to the development of new antiviral drugs against COVID-19.

According to the study, published in the journal Nature Communications, the molecule nsp10 modifies the viral mRNAs (which are blueprints for producing proteins) to mimic host cell's own mRNAs.

The researchers from the The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) in the US said by enabling this modification, nsp10 protects the virus from host cell immune response.

"It's a camouflage. Because of the modifications, which fool the cell, the resulting viral messenger RNA is now considered as part of the cell's own code and not foreign," said Yogesh Gupta, a co-author of the study from UT Health San Antonio.

According to the researchers, deciphering the 3D structure of nsp16 paves the way for the design of new drugs against the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, and other emerging coronavirus infections.

These drugs, Gupta said can be designed to inhibit nsp16 from making the modifications, so that the host immune system would pounce on the invading virus, recognising it as foreign.

"Yogesh's work discovered the 3D structure of a key enzyme of the COVID-19 virus required for its replication and found a pocket in it that can be targeted to inhibit that enzyme.

This is a fundamental advance in our understanding of the virus," said study coauthor Robert Hromas.

Based on the findings, the researchers have suggested structural sites on the SARS-CoV-2 nsp10 molecule which they say can be targeted for antiviral development.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus mRNAs nsp10 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp