STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Home remedies to get rid of creepy crawlies during monsoon

Here are a few home remedies to keep the winged and multi-legged visitors at bay, without having to call in an exterminator. 

Published: 27th July 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Eucalyptus oil is useful in repelling flies.

Eucalyptus oil is useful in repelling flies.

By Express News Service

Come monsoon, and a range of uninvited guests – cockroaches, centipedes, mosquitoes - infiltrate your home. To tackle this menace, you use a range of insect repellants –sprays, Lakshman Rekha, and cakes; all laden with chemicals and might prove risky, especially to children and elderly occupants.

Here are a few home remedies to keep these winged and multi-legged visitors at bay, without having to call in an exterminator. 

Mosquitoes

Plant marigolds near windows and doors, as the flowers repel mosquitoes. Boil a 6-7 minced garlic cloves in a glass of water. When the liquid is reduced a bit, put it in a spray bottle. Since garlic has a strong foul smell, add drops of essential oil like lavender to balance it. Spray this mixture inside the house when required. Odor of sprayed garlic juice becomes undetectable to humans within minutes, but it lasts much longer for mosquitoes. Light a few balls of camphor in the house for 15-20 minutes. 

Flies

Eucalyptus oil is useful in repelling flies. Pour a few drops of it on a cotton cloth, and place it in the areas where flies are in excess. Bay leaves, cloves and eucalyptus hung at doors or windows also repel flies.
Set a fly trap at a place as far away from where you don’t want the flies as possible. You can make a mix of sugar water in a bowl. The flies start getting trapped in the sweet water and the dead ones will start to become an attractant to the live ones. 

Cockroaches

Mix equal parts of sugar and baking soda in a dish. Place another dish or a lid close to the first one and fill it with water. Sugar acts as a bait to attract cockroaches and the baking soda will kill them. You just need to identify their hideouts and sprinkle this mixture in those corners. Neem oil or powder contains potent components that can kill cockroaches. Mix a small amount of neem oil with water and spray it where you have spotted the roaches. If you are using neem powder, sprinkle it in cockroach infested areas at night and repeat the process in the morning. Crush some bay leaves and sprinkle them in your cupboards or where you spot them often. 

Centipedes

Put 25 drops of peppermint oil in one cup water, and pour the mixture into a spray bottle. Spray the solution along all entryways of your home, including windows, doors, and baseboards. Spray dark corners and any other hiding spaces centipedes like to lurk. Take one cup water, and add one cup rubbing alcohol, and one teaspoon vegetable oil to it. Add this mixture to a spray bottle and sprinkle it on flower beds and plants invaded with centipedes and other insects. To make the sticky paste, bring one cup water and one cup corn syrup to a boil in a large pot. Cut the construction paper into sizes according to where you place them. Use a paintbrush to apply the sticky paste on one side of the paper. Set each piece in the damp areas of your home where centipedes hang out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp