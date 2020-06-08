STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Added proection: 2-in-1 face mask to deal with COVID-19

These transparent and opaque options are made from PET and polycarbonate. This anti-pollution and washable mask covers your eyes, nose and mouth.

Anuj Prasad, Founder of Desmania, with members of the police force wearing his D’Armor masks

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Desmania has designed a protective mask D’Armor – a full face mask that integrates a face mask and face shield. “This mask is something that you buy and use for at least four years,” says Desmania founder and CEO Anuj Prasad.

These transparent and opaque options are made from PET and polycarbonate. This anti-pollution and washable mask covers your eyes, nose and mouth. You can inhale through the respirator fitted on the top and an NRB (non-return ball) lets you exhale. The adjustable elastic strap with a buckle makes wearing it easy and the face ceiling foam on the periphery seals the face yet ensures easy breathing.

Prasad says, “Our whole approach is based on a user-centric design. We realised that doctors are so covered up that they are unrecognisable. So, we made the transparent polycarbonate mask for them. Patients also get a vibe of trust when they can see the doctor’s face, and our transparent model helps in that. Also, the disposable masks are creating havoc when it comes to waste management.”

The mask can be adjusted according to the facial contours. It is said to address issues wearers often face: heavy breathing, fogging up of the shield that reduces visibility. “We have also used a modular filter that a person can use as per their requirement. While the N95 is for doctors, the nano-surge filter that combines nanotechnology and surgical mask is meant for people working in offices and the police force who go to public places. Nano surge can go for a week, but N95 works for six to eight hours depending upon usage. As the size of the filter used is small, there is less wastage,” adds Prasad, informing that they have applied for a patent for the mask.  

Targeted at doctors, travel mass, workforce, and office goers, this mask can be washed, sanitised or put in UV sanitiser.Elaborating about other products in the prototype stage, Prasad says, “A chargeable battery operated Cool Mask is in the making. It will be equipped with a small fan-cum-cooler like attachment that will keep your face cool when you are outdoors. Another product is a Self-sanitising Mask. You plug it and it gets sanitised. It will be a good option for doctors.”

Price: Rs 600-Rs 1,200
At: desmania.com

