The truth about gluten-free diets

Lifestyle and dietary changes with long-term benefits fare much better than gimmicks such as gluten exclusion.

Published: 10th June 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Neelanjana Singh
Express News Service

As a practicing dietitian, it has always been satisfying to prepare a gluten-free meal plan for those with Celiac Disease and other conditions like Non-Celiac Gluten Sensitivity (NCGS) and Wheat Allergy. Celiac Disease is an autoimmune condition for which the only known treatment is a Gluten-Free Diet (GFD) that requires the highest degree of compliance. Even a miniscule amount of gluten (found in a speck of wheat flour dust!) in the diet is enough to trigger an adverse reaction, so one ought to be very careful and very diligent.

Interestingly, I also have many clients who are keen to jump onto the GFD bandwagon without any real need to do so. This is because of the widely perpetuated myth that the GFD is a healthy diet. It has hardly been easy to convince the health enthusiasts to keep away from fads such as these, but recent studies have been helpful in highlighting some truths. Increasing evidence points to the detriment of excluding gluten from the diet unless medically required.

A Harvard study conducted in 2017 evaluated the diets of 200,000 people for 30 long years to show that those who with lower gluten levels in the diet (<4g per day) were at a higher risk of diabetes. On the other hand, there was a lower incidence of Type 2 diabetes among those who consumed ~12g gluten per day. Other studies illustrate the increased risk of heart disease and raised cholesterol when GFD is followed as a fad.

Quite clearly, eliminating gluten from the diet does not guarantee good health. What’s more disturbing is that the quality of GF food products in the market (that CD patients have to rely on) are of poor nutritional quality. The low content of minerals--particularly iron, fibre and Vitamins B1, B2, B3, B9--is striking. It is therefore no surprise that another study revealed that adolescents that followed a GFD for Celiac Disease developed nutritional deficiencies and weight-related problems. The quality of GF foods has to improve for CD patients to live a healthy life.

For those who do not require it, a GFD is not recommended. Many people who switch to a GFD report feeling ‘lighter’ and more energetic in the initial weeks. However, this is very likely a false sense of euphoria commonly associated with any fad diet. Various factors are responsible for these feelings that do not stand the test of time. A GFD is not the route to healthy living. Lifestyle and dietary changes with long-term benefits fare much better than gimmicks such as gluten exclusion.

Neelanjana Singh
Nutrition Therapist &  Wellness Consultant

