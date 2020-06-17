STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

87 per cent Indian adults believe online gaming affects well-being: Survey

Two of every three respondents said they prefer playing online games to going outdoors or having social interactions.

Published: 17th June 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Online Gaming

Online Gaming

By IANS

NEW DELHI: About 87 per cent adults in Indian cities believe that online gaming takes a toll on their physical and mental well-being, showed a survey on Tuesday.

About 76 per cent of respondents feel that addiction to action games lead to changed behaviour and can increase depression and anxiety levels, according to the "India Digital Wellness Report" by consumer cybersecurity brand NortonLifeLock.

Nearly 70 per cent of respondents feel that children connecting with strangers while playing games online can lead to cyberbullying, harassment, and violence.

The findings are based on an online survey of over 1,500 city-based Indian adults.

"People could be drawn to online gaming for entertainment, but data shows that it is not all about fun and games. The virtual playing field comes with risks such as identity theft, cyber bullying, phishing, and credit card theft, to name a few," Ritesh Chopra, Director, NortonLifeLock, India, said in a statement.

Two of every three respondents said they prefer playing online games to going outdoors or having social interactions.

Almost 73 per cent of the parents in the survey said that their children prefer shooting and adventure games, while 21 per cent said that their children show a preference for casino and card games.

There is a sense of growing concern among parents as 45 per cent of respondents said they find it difficult to control their children's smartphone usage.

Interestingly, 81 per cent of the respondents who put a check mechanism on children's usage of smartphones feel they have not been effective in controlling the gaming time.

The children of 42 per cent of these respondents played games online for more than two hours every day.

However, online gaming seems to have some positive impact, too, on users.

About 81 per cent of respondents feel that multiplayer online games enhance teamwork skills, while 70 per cent of respondents feel that playing online games can make people smarter, as they improve brain coordination and reaction.

The online gaming space, largely perceived to be male dominated, seems to have a lot of female takers, the results showed.

About 88 per cent of female respondents find online games to be the best pastime as compared to 86 per cent of their male counterparts.

The study also showed that when it comes to mobile gaming, children and parents tend to have a shared behaviour -- six in every 10 respondents said that they and their children spend roughly the same amount of time playing games online.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Online gaming
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp