Home Lifestyle Health

Food Protection for Children

There is so much variety in the plant kingdom which is why adding colour to the plate should not be a problem.

Published: 10th March 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

healthy food, fruits

For representational purposes

By Neelanjana Singh 
Express News Service

In this day and age, being a parent is not easy. With Coronavirus infections looming large over parents today, they are far more conscious of the food choices that they make for their children. Here are some guidelines that ensure children eat healthily and prevent infectious episodes. Rainbow on the plate: Fruits and vegetables besides providing vitamins and minerals are a rich source of bioactive molecules that can prevent disease. Make sure that for every meal has a minimum of two colours.

There is so much variety in the plant kingdom which is why adding colour to the plate should not be a problem. The point to remember here is that overcooking destroys both the colours as well as the heat sensitive vitamins (vitamin C and folic acid). This is why make sure that a part of the child’s diet includes raw veggies and fruits. This will allow the preventive and protective action of vitamin C to take place.Maintaining food hygiene when consuming raw foods by adequate washingshould not be ignored. What to drink: In addition to what the children are eating, it is also necessary to pay attention to the beverages that they are consuming.

It is best for them to avoid large quantities of sugary drinks. Contrary to what one usually believes, most packed juices have very little nutritional worth. Many of the fruit drinks have no fruit in them, except for some miniscule amounts of fruit juice concentrate hence don’t rely on them for nutrients!Drinking enough water all through the day should be given due attention. Water as a drink can be made more interesting by adding slices of lemon/ keenooto the pitcher. Alternatively basil or mint leaves in the water jug also works well to add flavour. 

Fresh and fermented foods: I have written extensively about the benefits of fermented foods and this is a good time to remind you that besides other benefits, they help to ramp up the immune system. Yogurt, buttermilk, lassi comprise of the most commonly consumed fermented food in our culture. A fermented food or beverage is made by the growth of microbes that change the nutrients as well as the taste and texture of the food.The other commonly consumed fermented foods in India are idlis,dosas, appams, dhokla. Kanji, the popular beverage in the northern part of India in the winter months is another example of a fermented beverage.

Load up on Zinc: It is important to have a daily supply of zinc to support immune function in our body. As zinc is not stored in the body there is need to have the food sources of zinc on an everyday basis. Besides the animal sources of this mineral, pulses (dals), peas, all nuts and seeds contribute to this nutrient.
Vitamin D: Besides sunlight exposure the sources of vitamin D are limited in the vegetarian world are limited to butter, cream, cheese and milk(with fat). Egg yolk and fatty fish such as katla/surmai/ salmon are good sources. Some foods like oils and milk are now being fortified with Vitamin D in our country. 
Probiotics: Probiotic foods can be value additions in the diet in these circumstances. Choose a strain of probiotic with proven immune enhancing properties as different strains of probiotics perform different functions. There is a minimum number of viable organisms that should be available from probiotic foods.  

Neelanjana Singh  Nutrition Therapist &  Wellness Consultant

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Food Protection healthy food
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp