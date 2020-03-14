STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Hyderabad gets five hours of sleep on weekdays

A sleep survey carried out as part of World Sleep Day also reveals that 40 per cent of citizens feel restless throughout the day due to lack of sleep.

Published: 14th March 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Sleep, Less sleep, Insomnia, Sleeplessnness

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

We all love to sleep and know how important it is. Despite that, the sleep patterns both in urban and rural areas are alarming. A survey titled - In Search of Better Sleep 2020 by Centuary Mattresses and Wavemaker did across various cities including Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam and nine other cities tries to understand attitudes, perceptions, and behaviours around sleep and other issues.

The survey found that it is not only the duration but the quality of the sleep and various factors leading to distractions have been a major concern growing year on year.Overall, in the 10 cities, the survey found that collectively average hours of sleep have come down in most of the cities.

In 2018 people slept 7.66 hours on weekend and 7.48 hours on weekdays which has come down to 6.85 hour on weekends and 6.76 hour on weekdays. Majority of the people are not able to sleep for eight hours as per health experts.

Looking at the gender-wise sleep duration, the findings are more worrying with the younger women (25-35 years) sleeping for 6.60 hours on weekends and 6.97 hours on weekdays in 2019 which was 7.70 hours and 7.43 hours respectively in the year 2018. Compared to them, the younger male slept for 6.73 hours on weekdays and 6.58 Hours on weekends in 2019 instead of 7.66 Hours on weekdays and 7.50 Hours on weekdays in 2018. 

Hyderabad’s sleeping trends

  • Hyderabad has seen sleeplessness increase to 21 per cent in 2019 from just 1 per cent in 2018.

  • The average hours of sleep of the city has also dropped significantly to 5.08 hours on weekdays and 6.88 hours on weekends as compared to 7.88 hours and 8.13 hours respectively a year ago.

  • After raising from the bed in the morning, at least 41 per cent of Hyderabadis feel that they are restless throughout the day

  • About 26 per cent of Hyderabadis said that their sleeping time is being reduced due to continuously working on laptops and smartphones even after going to bed

  • 51 per cent of Hyderabadis witnessed that they were suffering with back pain due to their irregular sleeping hours and also the un-scientifically designed surface of the mattress. 

  • 61 per cent of Hyderabadis feel sleepy in about 1-3 days out of a week.

What to eat to sleep well 

  • Mozzarella cheese, a source of tryptophan, plays a vital role in the production of serotonin and sleep-inducing hormone melatonin. Carbs make tryptophan more available to the brain, so your late-night cheese toast may be beneficial for sleep.

  • Oats can also help improve the quality of sleep due to vitamins and minerals that support relaxation. These are a natural source of melatonin and  regulates our sleep cycles.

  • Wild Salmon is a source of nutrients that encourage sleep-regulating hormone serotonin. It has omega 3, magnesium, Vitamin B6 and tryptophan, all of which encourage serotonin.

  • Milk has melatonin and tryptophan. This is because cows are milked at night, when their melatonin is higher.

  • Soy products are a good source of tryptophan. Tofu is also rich in protein and can contain calcium, both of which are sleep-promoting compounds. 

- Zeenath Fatima, Chief Dietitian, Continental Hospitals 

Why kids are not sleeping at 10

  • Godrej Interio’s Sleep@10, a health awareness initiative, data reveals that Indian kids are sleep deprived. 

  • The study reveals the following about children below the age of 18 in India

  • 36 per cent respondents sleep less than 6 hrs

  • 43 per cent respondents sleep after 12am

  • 20 per cent respondents sleep at 10 pm

  • 58 per cent respondents never or very rarely sleep at 10

  • 41 per cent watch tv or use smartphone before sleeping

  • 67 per cent feel drowsy and tired after they wake up

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad sleep hours
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp