Liquid diet is starvation diet

Relying purely on liquids regardless of their calories is detrimental to metabolism and eventually leads to weight gain, say nutritionists

Published: 15th March 2020 05:00 AM

By Anu jain Rohatgi
Express News Service

Weight loss often turns out to be a futile wait for dieters with a drinking problem. In spite of staying away from bad carbs and sweets, and hitting the gym hard, why do many women reach the Weight Loss-roadblock? Blame it on juice. Researchers at Harvard University and Children’s Hospital in Boston divided 50,000 females into two groups and put them on a diet of liquids. The first group, which was put on fruit punch, juices, sugar-sweetened beverages such as sodas, gained weight when their intake was increased from one serving a week to one or more daily. They put on 358 calories a day. The other group, which reduced their intake saw a daily cut of 319 calories and ended up losing weight.

“Liquid calories in natural form such as fruit juices, milkshakes, smoothies, aerated drinks and sweetened beverages are loaded with sugar and simple carbohydrates. Sugar addiction is similar to cocaine addiction. The more you have it, the more the craving which ends up in weight gain instead of weight loss,” explains Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, chief clinical nutritionist, Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru. She adds that a good weight loss diet works on the principle of physical satiation which comes with proper mastication and slow consumption of food, both of which boost brain-gut correlation. Drinking alone will not satiate the body since it always leaves you unsatisfied. 

Experts advise anyone going in for a weight loss programme must keep a constant watch on liquid calories rather than from food because the body regulates the consumption of solid food, not liquid. Hunger and thirst are controlled by two different mechanisms. Liquids too contain sufficient calories but do not satisfy the hunger pangs but instead work on quenching thirst. While eating solid food, nerves in the stomach wall send signals to the brain. Simultaneously the intestine releases its hormone signals. It is this process which indicates when we feel full and satiated. 

“The absorption rate of drinks is rapid since they travel faster through the intestinal tract. If your diet is very fluid oriented, within a week you will begin to feel extra fat on your body,” says Bhavya  Arora, dietician, Fortis Hospital, Delhi. Healthy drinks such as apple, cranberry and orange juices, the protein shakes, sweet lassi and chocolate milk hold 80 to 150 calories which is equivalent to two small chapatis. Hence excessive intake of healthy drinks defeat the purpose of weight loss. What is worse, sugary nutritional drinks raise the triglyceride levels in blood which leads to heart problems and blood sugar. On the contrary, unsweetened beverages such as plain milk-curd, buttermilk, millet malt porridges are great substitutes. Green tea which is high in antioxidants and has no calories is a great liquid option for a weight loss programme. Herbal teas have no caffeine and are basically infusions of edible plants and flowers. However, they should be drunk without adding sugar and sweeteners. 

Experts say that a good diet plan involves balancing calorie consumption. It is better to know the amount of calories a drink has beforehand to adjust the amount of calories in the next meal. “Healthy drinks can be a part of your dietary regime but do not consider them to be miracle weight loss drinks. These can still be high in calories though they have a better amino acid profile. Hence it is important to plan the diet regimen accordingly,” adds Arora. Weight loss is a holistic activity and depending exclusively on liquids will be counterproductive. “People must stick to simple disciplines such as mindful eating, regular workout, good sleep, drinking adequate amounts of water along with positive thinking and consistency,” says Sonia Narang, Delhi-based nutritionist and wellness expert. To reach satiety levels in the body, focus on fibre, proteins and healthy fats. Instead of fruit juices, Narang advises dieters to go for fruit because the fibre will control craving for food.

Research shows that when you go on a liquid diet, you are literally starving the body, as  metabolism slows down to save energy. And whenever there is a change in diet by eating solid food, the weight lost during the programme is lost quickly. The lesson is that weight loss does not mean starving, but must include calibrated consumption of good carbs, proteins and fibre.  

MYTHS DEBUNKED

Long term results: Starvation only leads to slowing down of metabolism. Thus, the results are temporary. Once back to normal eating, it leads to weight gain. 

Fat loss: Liquid diets do not provide proper nutrients, especially protein. Since proteins are responsible for building up our muscles, we lose muscle mass not fat on a liquid diet. 

Flushes toxin: Kidney and liver are already eliminating all the toxins that are not needed by the body. Liquid diets do not help in detoxification. 

