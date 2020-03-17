STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Keep calm and take precautions

 Spearheaded the session, Dr KK Aggarwal, President, Health Care Foundation of India, spoke about the precautionary measures people should take to protect themselves from risks and viruses. 

Published: 17th March 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Professor Monica Chaudhary, Director Sushant School of Health and Sciences lighting the lamp at the Gurugram event

By Express News Service

With the aim to prepare a team of Health Sciences students and faculty who will be able to further assist in providing information to public in prevention of the respiratory infection, the Sushant School of Health and Sciences and Healthcare Foundation of India recently conducted a workshop on Respiratory Hygiene at Ansal University in Gurugram recently. Spearheaded the session, Dr KK Aggarwal, President, Health Care Foundation of India, spoke about the precautionary measures people should take to protect themselves from risks and viruses. 

The workshop included a discussion on respiratory hygiene, a session on routes of transmission, various respiratory infections, air pollution and preventive measures to be taken in order to save yourself from becoming a victim of viruses. Dr Aggarwal also educated the audience about health laws and the procedure followed to cure the infection, including incubation, quarantine and isolation and also advised people to keep calm and not panic. 

“It is our duty to create awareness about an individual’s health and the risks and infections associated with it, especially in the times of health crisis when people need external support the most,” said Dr Aggarwal. 
“The workshop was our bid to educate everyone, to shed light on the growing concerns of coronavirus, and also prepare our students for future situations where they can support patients not just with their medical skills but also their presence of mind and prevent panic in situations of epidemics,” said Dr Monica Chaudhary, Director, Sushant School of Health and Sciences,Agrees Manju Rana, Principal, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Vasundhara, Ghaziabad.

“Teachers have a great responsibility on their shoulders. Teachers need to provide facts about the virus such as how it spreads, ways to stay protected, etc. also tell their class how to stay positive in such a dismal scenario. The teachers and school staff can corroborate information being provided by news channels, assuage baseless fears, and answer the many queries of students,” said Rana, adding that all institutions should daily disinfect doorknobs, telephones, tables, sinks, toilets, and other surfaces to keep everyone safe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp