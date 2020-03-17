Keep calm and take precautions

By Express News Service

With the aim to prepare a team of Health Sciences students and faculty who will be able to further assist in providing information to public in prevention of the respiratory infection, the Sushant School of Health and Sciences and Healthcare Foundation of India recently conducted a workshop on Respiratory Hygiene at Ansal University in Gurugram recently. Spearheaded the session, Dr KK Aggarwal, President, Health Care Foundation of India, spoke about the precautionary measures people should take to protect themselves from risks and viruses.

The workshop included a discussion on respiratory hygiene, a session on routes of transmission, various respiratory infections, air pollution and preventive measures to be taken in order to save yourself from becoming a victim of viruses. Dr Aggarwal also educated the audience about health laws and the procedure followed to cure the infection, including incubation, quarantine and isolation and also advised people to keep calm and not panic.

“It is our duty to create awareness about an individual’s health and the risks and infections associated with it, especially in the times of health crisis when people need external support the most,” said Dr Aggarwal.

“The workshop was our bid to educate everyone, to shed light on the growing concerns of coronavirus, and also prepare our students for future situations where they can support patients not just with their medical skills but also their presence of mind and prevent panic in situations of epidemics,” said Dr Monica Chaudhary, Director, Sushant School of Health and Sciences,Agrees Manju Rana, Principal, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Vasundhara, Ghaziabad.

“Teachers have a great responsibility on their shoulders. Teachers need to provide facts about the virus such as how it spreads, ways to stay protected, etc. also tell their class how to stay positive in such a dismal scenario. The teachers and school staff can corroborate information being provided by news channels, assuage baseless fears, and answer the many queries of students,” said Rana, adding that all institutions should daily disinfect doorknobs, telephones, tables, sinks, toilets, and other surfaces to keep everyone safe.