Aadvik ventures into goat milk powder and soaps

By Express News Service

After revolutionising camel milk market with products such as milk powder, chocolates and skincare products, Aadvik Foods has now ventured into goat milk products. Aadvik Foods Founder Hitesh Rathi said, “We have come up with goat milk powder, frozen milk and two variants of soaps. We source 3,000-4,000 litre goat milk every month from local people in Rajasthan and Gujarat and the production is takes place .”

The goat milk powder is being processed using the freeze-dried technique. “It is 100 per cent natural, and the process of freeze-drying ensures that all minerals and nutrients of milk remain intact. We launched these products because people are now running towards healthy lifestyle, and goat milk solves the purpose. Health freaks, people requiring faster muscle repair, people looking for healthy gut (as goat milk is pre-biotic) and consumers of anti-inflammatory food are going for these products. And unlike the goat milk, this milk doesn’t have that pungent smell and is sweet and mild in taste.”

The two variants of soaps available are Goat Milk Soap with Tuberose and Goat Milk Soap with Orange. “The soaps are handmade with no added perfume of colour. We have used tuberose oil because Tuberose because help in blood circulation and act against muscle pain; and orange because it helps fight anxiety and insomnia,” Rathi added. These soaps can be applied to the body as well as the face, and are free from parabens and preservatives.

About the benefits of goat milk, he said, “It has anti-inflammatory properties, plays an important role in fighting fevers like dengue and also helps in increasing blood platelet count. It even has advantages over cow milk as it has higher digestibility of protein and fat, alkalinity, buffering capacity. It also has certain therapeutic values.” Goat milk and soaps are available only at e-commerce platforms and Aadvik’s website aadvikfoods.com

New products by Aadvik Foods: Goat milk soaps (orange and lemon and tuberose); (inset) Goat Milk Powder