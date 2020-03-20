DOs & DON'Ts of social distancing during days of coronavirus

By Express News Service

How far can people lead a normal existence during these extraordinary times when the government has urged everyone to practise social distancing? A panel of experts answers.

OOMMEN JOHN: Senior health researcher, George Institute of Global Health

DR PRIYANKA SINGH Community health expert

DR ALEXANDAR KURUVILLA: Chief health strategy officer, Practo

IS IT OKAY TO GO TO BIRTHDAY PARTIES AND WEDDINGS WITH LIMITED GUESTS?

Oommen John: There is really little evidence on what is a safe number. Large birthday parties appear to have played a role in some transmission earlier this month in India so it needs caution



Dr Priyanka Singh: Postponing such social functions might be a good idea because even though only healthy people are allowed to attend many of them might be asymptomatic carriers of the infection.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE COVID-19 STORIES



IS IT OKAY TO INVITE FAMILY MEMBERS OR FRIENDS OR GO MEET THEM?



Oommen John: If there is no recent travel history or contact with anyone who has tested positive for Covid-it should be fine. But taking precautions such as hand hygiene etc is very important



Dr Alexandar Kuruvilla: I would say it is better to avoid such gatherings as all social exposure should be limited and breaking the chain of viral infection can be achieved only if people stop intermingling.



IS IT OKAY TO ARRANGE PLAYDATES FOR KIDS OR ALLOWING CHILDREN TO PLAY WITH EACH OTHER IF THEY ARE NOT SICK?



Oommen John: Children should be engaged physically. For example, going to parks and playing while maintaining general precautions is important for their overall wellbeing and emotional health.



Dr Alexandar Kuruvilla: In my view, limiting children to home is even more important as they are not aware of the extent of the crisis and might not take the necessary precautions.

IF I DON’T HAVE ANY SYMPTOMS, IS IT OKAY TO EAT OUT OCCASIONALLY?



Oommen John: Restaurants usually have high footfalls so it’s best to avoid. Also, whether an eatery is affected or is safe should not be taken into consideration as this is a rapidly evolving situation.



Dr Alexandar Kuruvilla: Apart from diners, restaurants have people working there who come in contact with others who might be exposed to infected people. Even if one is asymptomatic, the chance of coming into contact with carriers could be high at restaurants.

CAN HEALTHY PEOPLE CONTINUE THEIR MORNING OR EVENING WALKS?



Oommen John: Yes simple exercises like walks are needed as long as one is able to maintain a safe distance from others.



Dr Priyanka Singh: It’s not totally advisable to suspend activities like walks but if you are in a near lockdown with many infected people around you, you can switch to exercise or yoga at home.



