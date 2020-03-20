STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

DOs & DON'Ts of social distancing during days of coronavirus

How far can people lead a normal existence during these extraordinary times when the government has urged everyone to practise social distancing? A panel of experts answers

Published: 20th March 2020 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

People get screened for coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/Manu R Mavelil)

People get screened for coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

How far can people lead a normal existence during these extraordinary times when the government has urged everyone to practise social distancing? A panel of experts answers.

OOMMEN JOHN: Senior health researcher, George Institute of Global Health
DR PRIYANKA SINGH Community health expert
DR ALEXANDAR KURUVILLA: Chief health strategy officer, Practo

IS IT OKAY TO GO TO BIRTHDAY PARTIES AND WEDDINGS WITH LIMITED GUESTS? 

Oommen John: There is really little evidence on what is a safe number. Large birthday parties appear to have played a role in some transmission earlier this month in India so it needs caution

Dr Priyanka Singh: Postponing such social functions might be a good idea because even though only healthy people are allowed to attend many of them might be asymptomatic carriers of the infection.

 CLICK HERE TO READ MORE COVID-19 STORIES

IS IT OKAY TO INVITE FAMILY MEMBERS OR FRIENDS OR GO MEET THEM? 

Oommen John: If there is no recent travel history or contact with anyone who has tested positive for Covid-it should be fine. But taking precautions such as hand hygiene etc is very important

Dr Alexandar Kuruvilla: I would say it is better to avoid such gatherings as all social exposure should be limited and breaking the chain of viral infection can be achieved only if people stop intermingling.


IS IT OKAY TO ARRANGE PLAYDATES FOR KIDS OR ALLOWING CHILDREN TO PLAY WITH EACH OTHER IF THEY ARE NOT SICK?

Oommen John: Children should be engaged physically. For example, going to parks and playing while maintaining general precautions is important for their overall wellbeing and emotional health.

Dr Alexandar Kuruvilla: In my view, limiting children to home is even more important as they are not aware of the extent of the crisis and might not take the necessary precautions.

IF I DON’T HAVE ANY SYMPTOMS, IS IT OKAY TO EAT OUT OCCASIONALLY? 

Oommen John: Restaurants usually have high footfalls so it’s best to avoid. Also, whether an eatery is affected or is safe should not be taken into consideration as this is a rapidly evolving situation.

Dr Alexandar Kuruvilla: Apart from diners, restaurants have people working there who come in contact with others who might be exposed to infected people. Even if one is asymptomatic, the chance of coming into contact with carriers could be high at restaurants.

CAN HEALTHY PEOPLE CONTINUE THEIR MORNING OR EVENING WALKS?

Oommen John: Yes simple exercises like walks are needed as long as one is able to maintain a safe distance from others.

Dr Priyanka Singh: It’s not totally advisable to suspend activities like walks but if you are in a near lockdown with many infected people around you, you can switch to exercise or yoga at home.


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak social distancing
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp