Fight coronavirus, be the change engarde!

Over the last few days, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused global panic. While multiple forwards and messages informing people on how to prevent the spread of the virus are doing the rounds, I’m here to tell you that one can always work on the first line of the body’s defence, to help it overcome issues and diseases. Our first line of defence is the immune system. If your immune system is weak, then you are susceptible to diseases (viral, bacterial or fungal). So, building one’s immunity is the only way forward. Few foods that help boost immunity are listed below. Try and incorporate them into your meal and see it work wonders.

Whole grains like wheat, jowar, barley, unpolished rice, oats, groats, ragi, etc, provide most important B Vitamins such as Vitamin B6, pantothenic acid and folic acid. These vitamins support the immune system and build up the body to fight against infections. Garlic, ginger and onions are three vegetables that come loaded with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. They contain an active ingredient, which fights infections and prevents cold, cough or fever.

Food rich in antioxidants such as the colourful vegetables, fruits, various nuts and seeds also helps to boost our immune system, as they are rich in vitamins and minerals. They increase the number of white blood cells and provide a sort of cell coating that acts as a barrier against viruses. Drink enough water to cleanse your system. The larger your water intake, the more toxins will get flushed out of the body, thereby improving immunity. Avoid eating fried items, fast food, pre-cut fruits and fruit juice from hawkers and stick to high-quality and hygienic homemade food. Unhygienic food can give rise to stomach infections or issues related to the digestive system, which can lower your immunity.

Activity improves the blood circulation which, in turn, allows for better distr bution of the nutrients to each part of the body. It also helps to detox the body, as sweat expels the toxins. So go ahead and don’t miss your activity! Try incorporating easy at-home activities like squats, jumping jacks, lunges and planks.



Indian spices and herbs are loaded with antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and healing properties, so don’t

forget to include garam masala, the spices and herbs into your routine diet. These ingredients help in

fighting cold, cough and other allergic reactions. Wash your hands well and stay indoors. Self-quarantine is an ideal situation. So, spend quality time with family and take care!