STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Are you okay with apps that get intimate?

Period trackers may be popular with women the world over, but there remain concerns about user privacy and accuracy of information available.

Published: 22nd March 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Apps; Phone

For representational purposes

By Sneha Mahale
Express News Service

In late 2019, after Sanjana Shah gave birth to her son Vihaan, she downloaded a free app called Flo on her smartphone. “I needed to track my menstrual cycle to see how long it takes to return to normal and maintain a reliable record to discuss with my gynaecologist,” says the Mumbai-based homemaker.The 33-year-old is one among an estimated 50 million women around the world who use apps to track their monthly cycles and fertility.

“Issues like iron deficiency, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), thyroid, hormonal imbalance, etc. first show up in period-related irregularities. Monitoring the menstrual cycle not only helps women track the next date of their period, but also keeps them abreast with other aspects of their health.

These apps also act as in-house support to women and couples trying to conceive or avoid pregnancy by accurately predicting the fertility window and ovulation,” says Adrit Raha, CEO of Vivant, which launched the women’s health, wellness and menstrual tracking app Nyra in 2019. But to gain any benefits, women are required to enter deeply personal and sensitive information.

Depending on the app, it could be details such as how often you have sex, if you have unprotected sex, if you are planning to get pregnant, flow dates, if you are approaching menopause or even if you suffered a recent miscarriage. “I share this information knowingly. But I don’t know what else the data is being used for or if the app is accessing other information on the phone,” Shah says.

She is right to be concerned. A 2019 examination by Consumer Reports’ Digital Lab of five popular period-tracking apps—BabyCenter, Clue, Flo, My Calendar and Ovia—revealed that there was no guarantee that the information shared by users won’t be given out to third parties. The apps routinely share some user data with external partners for targeted advertising. Those partners were then free to share or resell that personal information to third parties while making no promise on what they will do with that data. And depending on whom that information is sold to, it could have serious implications for women everywhere. It could affect life insurance coverage and the premium one pays for it, the interest rate on loans and even result in workplace discrimination. Also, since no one really knows who has access to this data, one may never find out if one has been impacted by it. 

Period trackers are part of the ever-growing “femtech” market that includes technology-based products and services focused on women’s well-being. These digital tools cater to health needs via apps that offer services such as personalised nutritional advice, help with weight loss or even breast pumps that record details such as when and how much is pumped. According to Frost & Sullivan, a research and consulting firm, this market could be worth close to $50 billion by 2025. Besides tracking menstruation, period trackers can be used for a number of reasons. Professional athletes, for example, often use them to tailor their workouts or monitor their nutritional plans. Manufacturers of some apps go as far as to claim that they can help diagnose medical conditions. Flo and Clue recently introduced a tool to help the user assess her risk of PCOS.

But the medical world is divided on how accurate this information actually is. A 2017 study conducted by the University of Washington found that 20 percent of people who reviewed fertility apps said the apps incorrectly predicted their cycles.

One major reason cited was that they failed to take into account factors such as childbirth, approaching menopause, stress or even underlying health conditions that may impact menstrual cycles. The accuracy of the apps also depends on how carefully and consistently the user tracks. “Your app can be relied on to monitor your menstrual cycle and can be a useful tool if you want to get pregnant. But if you are looking to avoid it, it might not be the safest bet. Being off by a single day could result in an unintended pregnancy. Also these apps are not equipped to diagnose serious disorders such as PCOS, which impacts fertility. So, please consult your doctor to confirm any such diagnosis,” says Dr Vedia Singh, a gynaecologist.  Have a happy period!

Protect your information

  • Use privacy controls. 
  • Always look for options that allow you to opt out of permissions to sell your data or share it with external partners.
  • Hide from ads. Use your smartphone settings to limit ad tracking. 
  • Share only what is needed. Apps rely on consumers to volunteer information. So use your discretion.
Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Clue Female body apps Health apps privacy Apps privacy issues
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp