STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Providing virtual medical aid during coronavirus pandemic

Dr Sneh Khemka of Aetna says telemedicine trained doctors will call the patient as per the scheduled appointment

Published: 27th March 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

People with masks shop at Kendriya Bhandar in Delhi in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One such case is of vHealth by Aetna (vHealth.io), which has announced a special initiative by providing free access to its virtual doctor consultation service, until April 15, ensuring people have access to health care during the COVID-19 outbreak. The platform provides professional and confidential medical consultations by telephone and video to people across India.

Dr Sneh Khemka of Aetna says
telemedicine trained doctors
will call the patient as
per the scheduled appointment

The free vHealth virtual doctor consultation service is available for 30 days from the date of registration. People who register for the service can also utilise the benefit for up to four family members. Talking more on the same is Dr Sneh Khemka, President of Population Health, Aetna International. “As the nation’s top leaders are urging people to stay at home and even avoid going to the hospitals, unless in an extreme emergency, virtual consultation can be a single, trusted point of contact, for all their medical concerns for many in the country. As a primary health care service provider, we feel there is a need for us to step up and support the community at large,” says Khemka. The announcement comes at a time when governments and healthcare authorities, around the globe, are recommending social distancing, in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. 

The vHealth doctor consultation is available via phone or video, from 8:00am to 8:00pm, except on national holidays. “People can call 1800-103-7093 to register for the services. Appointment for consultation can be booked by calling the vHealth customer service toll-free or via the mobile app,” informs Khemka, adding, “Telemedicine trained doctors will call the patient as per the scheduled appointment time for their consultation. Doctors understand the complete medical history and follow clinical protocols to arrive at the diagnosis and provide appropriate treatment option and guidance. The prescription is sent on the registered email ID along with a care plan.”

The team attending to patients comprise experienced in-house doctors trained in telemedicine, who are certified to practice teleconsultation after an extensive written and practical assessment.

“This enables our doctors to diagnose patients effectively by understanding their complete medical, surgical and social history. vHealth doctors also use cues like the voice of a patient, their breath, pictures of the affected area or recent test reports,” adds Khemka.  

Additionally, vHealth doctors spend an average 15-20 minutes per consultation and conduct regular follow-ups with patients to provide proper guidance and ensure that the treatment helps the patient.

Services offered

Health by Aetna, Indi, offers a broad suite of health services and solutions which is focused on preventative and primary care to behavioural health, fitness, chronic disease management and wellness counselling. The team includes in-house physicians, dieticians, nurses and other clinical specialists in addition to a physical provider network for diagnostics, pathology, dental and General Physicians, etc. vHealth not just provides fast access to a doctor from any convenient location, it also help members save on time and money along with reducing the need for a physical consultation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp