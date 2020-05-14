STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

UN says mental health services essential part of strategy against COVID-19

UN chief Antonio Guterres said the pandemic is now "hitting families and communities with additional mental stress."

Published: 14th May 2020 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Anxiety, Mental health

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A massive increase in mental health conditions due to Covid-related psychological distress is expected in the coming months for which there is an urgent need to increase investment in services for mental health, the United Nations said on Thursday.

Reports already indicate an increase in symptoms of depression and anxiety in a number of countries. A study in Ethiopia, in April, reported a three-fold increase in the prevalence of symptoms of depression compared to estimates before the epidemic.

According to a UN policy brief on Covid-19 and mental health, specific population groups are at particular risk of Covid-related psychological distress. Frontline health-care workers, faced with heavy workloads, life-or-death decisions and risk of infection, are particularly affected, it said.

“During the pandemic, in China, health-care workers have reported high rates of depression (50 per cent), anxiety (45 per cent), and insomnia (34 per cent) and in Canada, 47 per cent of health-care workers have reported a need for psychological support,” it added.

Parents in Italy and Spain have reported that their children had difficulties concentrating, as well as irritability, restlessness and nervousness. Stay-at-home measures have come with a heightened risk of children witnessing or suffering violence and abuse.  

“The impact of the pandemic on people’s mental health is already extremely concerning. Social isolation, fear of contagion, and loss of family members is compounded by the distress caused by loss of income and often employment,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO.

Women, particularly those who are juggling home-schooling, working from home and household tasks, older persons and people with pre-existing mental health conditions are among other groups at particular risk, the policy said. “An increase in alcohol consumption is another area of concern for mental health experts. Statistics from Canada report that 20% of 15-49 year-olds have increased alcohol consumption during the pandemic,” it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Antonio Guterres mental health United Nations lockdown COVID-19 Coronavirus impact Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp