UN says mental health services essential part of strategy against COVID-19

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A massive increase in mental health conditions due to Covid-related psychological distress is expected in the coming months for which there is an urgent need to increase investment in services for mental health, the United Nations said on Thursday.

Reports already indicate an increase in symptoms of depression and anxiety in a number of countries. A study in Ethiopia, in April, reported a three-fold increase in the prevalence of symptoms of depression compared to estimates before the epidemic.

According to a UN policy brief on Covid-19 and mental health, specific population groups are at particular risk of Covid-related psychological distress. Frontline health-care workers, faced with heavy workloads, life-or-death decisions and risk of infection, are particularly affected, it said.

“During the pandemic, in China, health-care workers have reported high rates of depression (50 per cent), anxiety (45 per cent), and insomnia (34 per cent) and in Canada, 47 per cent of health-care workers have reported a need for psychological support,” it added.

Parents in Italy and Spain have reported that their children had difficulties concentrating, as well as irritability, restlessness and nervousness. Stay-at-home measures have come with a heightened risk of children witnessing or suffering violence and abuse.

“The impact of the pandemic on people’s mental health is already extremely concerning. Social isolation, fear of contagion, and loss of family members is compounded by the distress caused by loss of income and often employment,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO.

Women, particularly those who are juggling home-schooling, working from home and household tasks, older persons and people with pre-existing mental health conditions are among other groups at particular risk, the policy said. “An increase in alcohol consumption is another area of concern for mental health experts. Statistics from Canada report that 20% of 15-49 year-olds have increased alcohol consumption during the pandemic,” it said.