STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Cystic Fibrosis worry for north Indians, finds study

Cystic Fibrosis is an inherited disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs in the body.

Published: 07th November 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Lung disease research centre

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cystic Fibrosis, which was considered to be rare among Indians, is now found in high prevalence — especially among North Indians, found a pilot study on genetic research conducted by the Institute of Medical Genetics and Genomics (IMGG) of Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. 

Cystic Fibrosis is an inherited disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs in the body. The study, published in the BMC Medical Genetics in London, found that for the first time, a high carrier frequency of 4.5 per cent, which was 9 per 200, for Cystic Fibrosis (CF) has been revealed. The carrier frequency of 9 per 200 found in the study has an expected disease prevalence rate of 1:2000.

The study also showed a high carrier frequency for genetic forms of deafness and Pompe disease, among a cohort of 200 subjects from north India. Carrier status does not mean disease. If both husband and wife are carriers then there is a 25 per cent chance of their children suffering from the disease. Based on this carrier rate, the prevalence of CF disease would be as high as one in 2,000 newborns.

“Based on this study, Cystic Fibrosis should be added to beta-thalassemia and spinal muscular disorders that should be screened in all pregnant women to prevent these diseases. It should also be added to the list of disorders for which newborn screening is being done. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is planning to add CF to the existing newborn screening programme,” said I C Verma, consultant and Advisor at the IMGG. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cystic Fibrosis
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp