A super health-conscious Diwali

Exchanging gifts is Taruna Sharma's favourite activity during Diwali. "But deciding on what to gift this time was a big challenge till a friend told me about Herbal Tea Packs by Vahdam Teas.

Published: 13th November 2020 08:06 AM

Immunity baskets from Simply Rooted

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Exchanging gifts is Taruna Sharma’s favourite activity during Diwali. “But deciding on what to gift this time was a big challenge till a friend told me about Herbal Tea Packs by Vahdam Teas. My mother and brother are diabetic, and there couldn’t have been a better gift than this,” she says.

“Chocolates and cookie packs are no longer the hot-selling items these were till last year,” says Abhishek Chawla, Chawla Bakeries, Mayur Vihar. “This is the reason why we have diversified into herbal teas, kadhas and superfoods. Customers are picking up even giloy, aloe vera and amla juices this year,” he adds. Diwali surely is different this year.

Nature’s Nest Vitamin C Serum

Not only due to the pandemic, as a majority have opted to not exchange gifts, which they announced on social media as well, but also due to the healthy and safe gift options on offer. The choices vary from immunity hampers, herbal teas, superfoods, Ayurvedic mattresses to homegrown organic cosmetics. “Seeing the rising demand for quinoa, green coffee and pumpkin seeds during Diwali, we have started stocking these,” says Gaurav Kumar of Gaurav Stores, Sector 45, Noida.

Immunity boosters are also on the top of the gifting list, after the Ministry of AYUSH recommended sipping on herbal teas and kadhas made from tulsi, cinnamon, black pepper, dry ginger, a couple of times through the day as these enhance the natural defence and maintain optimum health. It appears that various brands anticipated the changing public mood early on, which is why the market is packed with healthy gifting options.

Take for example, the Immunity Boosting and Healthy Savories gift hamper range – an assortment of branded multivitamin supplements, healthy snacks, gluten-free cakes, dry fruits, green tea from Ferns N Petals. “Keeping in mind the changing needs and importance of health, environment and relationships, we are offering indoor plants, healthy snacks, eco-friendly diyaas,” says Pawan Gadia, CEO, Online & Retail, Ferns N Petals, India, UAE & Singapore.

Herbal Tea Packs by Vahdam Teas

Home grown organic cosmetic brand Satvik Spirit has come up with body oils that they claim promote mental health, apart from physical, while Livpure has on offer Ayurvedic mattresses made from chemical-free foam.

And, with the severe AQI levels in Delhi-NCR creating an extremely toxic, unbreathable environment, eco-friendly air purifiers – Oxypure, Eco Nation and Breathe Fresh Vayu Natural Activated Charcoal Air Purifying bags – too have become a new gifting favourite.

So are Vista Print’s personalised cotton hand gloves and Klick by RG’s monogrammed masks. “What’s better to give your loved ones than gifts which help them stay healthy and safe,” says Klick by RG Founder Rupali Grover. Vidhika Batra, Founder of Simply Rooted, agrees with Grover: “2020 is the Year of Health Awareness.

In this pandemic, we have all realised the importance of healthy eating and healthy lifestyle.” Simply Rooted is offering protein bites, green teas, handcrafted in-house healthy dips and sauces, organic groceries, avocados, olives, seed mix, seasonings, granola pinnis, cookies and more.

HERBAL INTAKE
Immunity boosters are also on top of the gifting list, after the Ministry of AYUSH recommended sipping on herbal teas and kadhas made from tulsi, cinnamon, black pepper, dry ginger, a couple of times in the day.

