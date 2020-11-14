Smoke from fireworks can be poisonous for vulnerable population during COVID-19: Experts

Omjasvin MD By

CHENNAI: As people are set to celebrate Deepavali, doctors warned that inhaling smoke from crackers may put people in the vulnerable section at risk. Since COVID-19 affects mainly the respiratory system, inhaling the toxic smoke may affect people who are undergoing home-quarantine as well as those who recovering from the infection.

"The recovery period for patients sometimes ranges from three to four months and the lungs wouldn’t have healed and inhaling the smoke from firecrackers may hinder the healing process," said Dr Anantha Subramanian, Pulmonologist at Kauvery Hospital.

"Some may have underlying lung conditions. Even a small amount of smoke could land them in hospitals," he said, pointing out that the vulnerable population must stay indoors. "Masks are not going to prevent the smoke from entering and pollution may stay in the air for two to three days," he added.

"Inhaling the smoke may cause cough or wheezing among children. They may also develop allergic reactions," said Dr Ganesh R, senior consultant, general paediatrician and pediatric metabolic disorders at Rainbow Children’s Hospital.

Dr Ganesh said, "The children must dispose off crackers safely and also wash hands before eating as ingesting the chemicals could lead to vomiting and diarrhoea."

He said chances of indoor air pollution is high because there are chances that may people would close windows. "This will lead to increase in indoor pollution. It is advisable for all to minimalise usage of crackers," he said.

Dr Ganesh advised children to keep a bucket of water handy while bursting crackers.

Rains during Deepavali

CHENNAI: Rain could play spoilsport for Deepavali revellers. The meteorological department has predicted light-to-moderate rainfall on Saturday. The forecast says, "The sky is likely to be cloudy with rain in few areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 degree celsius and 25 degrees respectively."