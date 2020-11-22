STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Here's how you can treat that sciatica spike

By Pooja Mehta
Express News Service

The pandemic has evacuated many of us from our offices, but it hasn’t taken away work from our lives. With a technologically evolving globe, papers are used less, while computers are used more. But what technology couldn’t replace is our working desks and endless sitting. Given this, a common issue surfacing among youngsters more than ever is sciatica. Let’s look a simple ways of keep it away.

Posture perfect Make sure that:
· Your neck is upright
· Shoulders are relaxed
· Arms are close to your body
· Feet are flat on the floor       
· Knees are bent at a 90-degree angle

A few don’ts while sitting: 
· Don’t sit with one leg under the buttocks. Instead, use asymmetrical posture. 
· Don’t sit with one leg crossed over the other for prolonged periods. 

Stand frequently and ease tight muscles
Standing is an active process, and following an ergonomically supported standing posture can help relieve stresses on your lower back and minimize sciatica pain. 

Take a walk and stay hydrated
Working at a desk requires one to sit in one place for hours. It’s advisable to take short walks in order to enhance blood flow and loosen muscles. Drink lots of water  as this will alleviate muscle cramps. 

Easy go-to stretches
Standing Extension: Stand straight with your hands placed at the back of your waist. Slowly push forward your waist with the help of your hands. This engages your pelvic region, relaxing the muscles in your abdomen.

Seated Nerve Glide: Sit upright on a chair and stretch one of your knees straight keeping the other foot flat on the ground. Bend your ankle to have the toes facing you. Move your ankle back and forth. Repeat with the other leg.

Additionally, you can perform the pigeon stretch, piriformis stretch, and the seated hamstring stretch. 
Note: Sciatica exercises/ treatment ideas are generic in nature and may not suit everybody. Consult a therapist to get your customised exercise program. 

The author is Owner and Director at TheraCure.
 

