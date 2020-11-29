STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Diabetes can lead to pancreatic cancer: Find out causes, symptoms and treatment options here

Pancreatic cancer too can not only lead to insulin resistance by increasing the amount of insulin produced by the pancreas but can also simultaneously lead to a loss in insulin production capacity. 

Published: 29th November 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

Recovery, medical, doctor, hospital treatment

For representational purposes

By Dr Aditi Gupta
Express News Service

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers in India and has an unusual mortality rate. The increasing number of fatalities are majourly due to the detection of the disease at a later stage. This makes early detection, timely treatment and identification of high-risk people extremely important.

How does Type 2 diabetes cause pancreatic cancer? Type 2 Diabetes requires a higher level of insulin than normal diabetes. This increases the pressure on one’s pancreas to generate more insulin and hence, this is considered as one of the primary reasons for how diabetes can increase the risk of pancreatic cancer among diabetic patients. Furthermore, pancreatic cancer too can not only lead to insulin resistance by increasing the amount of insulin produced by the pancreas but can also simultaneously lead to a loss in insulin production capacity. 

Does the duration of diabetes increase risk? The longer you have diabetes, the higher the risk. How can pancreatic cancer be detected? Diagnosis for pancreatic cancer usually begins when someone visits a doctor after experiencing symptoms for weeks or months. Symptoms of pancreatic cancer frequently include abdominal pain, weight loss, itching, or jaundice (yellow skin). The doctor then uses the following lab tests in search for a cause: 

= Liver Function Test (LFT)
= CT scan of the abdomen and pelvis 
= Magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography (MRCP)
= Endoscopic ultrasound (EUS)
= Biopsy for histology confirmation
= Pet CT scan of the whole body to detect the spread 
= Tumour marker test to measure to amounts of certain substances like Z CA 19-9 and carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA). linked to specific types of cancer when found in increased levels in the body.  

Treatment options? In the early stages, as the cancer is of small size, it can be removed surgically. In advanced stages, treatment options used are chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and radiation therapy. 

We need to understand that cancer is curable if timely detection and treatment are provided. Therefore, spreading awareness about this disease has now become imperative and people are now required to be aware of the possible therapeutic solutions. 

The author is a lead consultant at Biochemistry, Aster Labs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
diabetes Pancreatic cancer
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp