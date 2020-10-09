STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It is possible to beat stage 4 breast cancer, say experts

Though Noida based Ruchi Dhawan’s cancer relapsed twice, in 2014 and 2019, the disease has been well controlled over the years.

Published: 09th October 2020 08:20 AM

Ruchi Dhawan (left) with Dr Meenu Walia. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ten years ago, Noida based Ruchi Dhawan was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer-- metastatic carcinoma of the right breast. The 52-year-old was shocked to learn that her cancer had already spread from the breast to the rest of her body by the time she decided to seek treatment. 

“My mother, maternal aunt and cousin too had breast cancer, while father suffered from prostate cancer. In the beginning of 2010, I felt a lump in my right breast but delayed going to the doctor due to job pressure and taking care of two young sons,” recalled Ruchi. 

“By the time I went for a medical check-up, nine months had lapsed. It was like a bombshell when the doctors ran a scan and told me I was suffering from the last stage of breast cancer which had also spread to the rest of the body,” she added. Stage 4 cancer is usually considered incurable and nontreatable.

However, Ruchi broke the myth and is now living a healthy life. She runs three YouTube channels on music and cookery. 

“Surgery was not possible as the disease was in Stage-4, so we took recourse to a combination of therapies. If one proved less effective, we started another. The approach worked. This case shows that with the onset of newer techniques and the right choice of therapies, cancer can be tackled even at advanced stages. However, it is always recommended to get oneself screened time-to-time to detect breast cancer early,” said Dr. Meenu Walia, Director – Medical Oncology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj and Vaishali. 

Though Ruchi’s cancer relapsed twice, in 2014 and 2019, the disease has been well controlled over the years. The latest scan done in August 2020 showed the cancer in remission, with no evidence of active cancer.

“The five-year survival rate for stage 4 breast cancer patients is very dismal. At this stage, the intent of treatment is only palliative and not curative. However, prevention is always better than cure,” Dr Walia said. 

​“My advice for women is to be body aware, do self-examination regularly, get screened and follow a healthy lifestyle,” she added.

