STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Rising against Rabies in India

As per a 2017 study, Rabies causes over 20,000 deaths in India annualy.

Published: 09th October 2020 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

People for Animals Chairperson Maneka Sanjay Gandhi calls for a focused animal birth control programme that includes sterilisation and vaccination.

People for Animals Chairperson Maneka Sanjay Gandhi calls for a focused animal birth control programme that includes sterilisation and vaccination.

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Shreya Kaura, 21, a resident of Pitampura, was on her way to the milk booth when a stray dog suddenly charged at her and bit her leg. Thankfully, the people around rushed her to the doctor and called her parents. Sita Sharma, 72, a resident of Mayur Vihar, had a similar experience in the balcony of her home. “I was putting clothes out to dry when a monkey suddenly jumped at me and bit my arm,” she says, showing the gaping wound on her arm. These are not just two stray cases.

An increasing number of people have been reporting about the getting attacked/ bitten by dogs/monkeys, ever since the lockdown began. These bites can lead to rabies, a disease caused by a virus transmitted to human body through infected saliva of a dog/monkey/cat/cattle if bitten by the said animal. Unfortunately, rabies can be fatal. There are two reasons for this. First, many people, especially the poor among whom these cases are found to be high, are unaware of the consequences of an animal bite. Second, rabies is not a notified disease in our country.

This is what worries doctors and other stakeholders in the healthcare sector, apart from the shortage of rabies shots, which government hospitals often complain of. At a Rabies Awareness Summit organised by the Integrated Health and Wellbeing (IHW) Council recently, medical experts, members of civil societies and industry called for a united front to bring rabies under notified diseases to eliminate it from India. On the condition of anonymity, a doctor at the Government Hospital in Noida informs that parents often bring in their children when it’s too late to save them.

“Most of these are poor people from villages in and around Noida. If admitted in time, rabies is 100 per cent treatable, but beyond a certain point it is 100 per cent fatal,” he says, adding that this is why it is important that the government notifies this disease. “Most cases of rabies in India are due to dog bites. Reports say one case of dog bite is reported every halfan- hour in our country, but then, may cases go unreported too,” says Kamal Narayan, CEO, IHW Council, while talking about why it is important to generate awareness about the disease.

Express Illustrations Amit Bandre

Stating it is high time that the Union Health Ministry tackle the disease head on, rather that leaving it to animal lovers, People for Animals Chairperson Maneka Sanjay Gandhi calls for a focused animal birth control programme that includes sterilisation and vaccination. “We need a long-term programme like the one we have for polio, so that measures can be monitored and evaluated,” she says.

Agrees Sanjiv Navangul, CEO of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited: “Notifying rabies is the best way to tackle it as it will make the Health Ministry responsible for the disease as also address the lack of fund and policies.”

“There is a need to strengthen the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and formulate new strategy and action plan for National Rabies Control programme (NRCP),” says Dr Ashwath Narayana, President, Association for Prevention and Control of Rabies in India (APCRI), adding that school children should also be educated about the disease.

Awareness along with availability about vaccination is crucial to attain the World Health Organization’s ‘Zero by 30’ target, which aims to end human rabies deaths by 2030.

More from Health.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rabies Rabies Deaths in India
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp