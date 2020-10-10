Take care of your eyes, here are some tips

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reduced or absent eyesight can have major and long-lasting effects on all aspects of life, including daily personal activities, interacting with the community, school and work opportunities and the ability to access public services. Recently, ‘World Sight Day’ was observed with the theme ‘Hope in Sight’ to focus on vision impairment and blindness.

Causes of blindness and visual impairment in India “According to a National Blindness & Visual Impairment Survey 2015-19 conducted by Dr Rajendra Prasad Institute of Opthalmic Sciences, AIIMS, Delhi as part of National Program for Control of Blindness & Visual Impairment, Government of India, Cataract continue to be the major cause of blindness and responsible for 66.2% of blindness, severe visual impairment (80.7%), and moderate visual impairment (70.2%).

Refractive error was the most important cause of visual impairment and second important cause of blindness in 2001 but the current survey showed that refractive error is not an important cause of blindness. Corneal blindness emerged as the second important cause of blindness. Beside this, the proportions of blindness due to complications of cataract surgery have also increased,” says Dr Alpa Atul Poorabia, consultant ophthalmologist at Apollo Spectra Hospitals in Kondapur.

Giving details about some of the treatment options, the doctor said: “Treatment for vision impairment depends on the extent of the vision loss and the cause. Following points are very important not only to find the cause but also to prevent further damage and treat according to the cause of vision impairment.

There must be regular eye checks after age of 40 years, especially for diabetics. There must also be detailed eye examination for children, before entering school to rule out refractive error. If you have a family history of glaucoma, then go for check- ups yearly.”

The following actions can prevent visual impairment

Eat healthy

Wear good quality sunglasses whenever outdoor to protect eyes from ultraviolet radiation

Wear safety/protective tools during hazardous work

Maintain proper hygiene

Exercise regularly

Avoid smoking, alcohol and use of illegal drugs