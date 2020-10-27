STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Getting skin like porcelain

The 10-step Korean skincare promises glass skin, a smooth and flawless complexion that almost reflects light.

Published: 27th October 2020 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

happy, skin

For representational purposes

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: The 10-step Korean skincare promises glass skin, a smooth and flawless complexion that almost reflects light. While it has been a few years since K-beauty showed up on our radars, the skincare and beauty industry continues to be obsessed with it.

For writer Fathima Abdul Kader, her sister-in-law and business head Fathima Nazneem, and niece, psychology student Lamya Shajahan, naming their brand ‘Glass Skincare Co’, was partially inspired by the concept of the Korean glass skin. “It also signifies our transparency in the formulation, process and results,” says Fathima Abdul Kader. 

Keeping up with the beauty industry ran in the family. “We realised that a lot of commercially available products were chock full of fillers, alcohols and preservatives. While all chemicals are not bad, there are still certain ingredients that should be avoided. Eventually, we intended to create a brand of products that provides affordable yet luxurious skincare products without compromising on quality or sustainability,” she says. 

Lamya was the first to consider creating a brand. A stickler for DIY projects, she started with the thought of making sugar scrubs. “Later when all three of us sat down to talk, we realised how passionate we felt about this venture and decided to partner up,” she adds.

Trials and tests
“We looked further into recipes from creators like Humble Bee & Me and began experimenting. During the lockdown, we set a launch date. Lamya did workshops with reputed formulators to learn more. After a month of intense trials, which included testing everything on ourselves, we ended up creating our range of body scrubs and cleansing balms. Currently, all the products we have in stock are foolproof winners. Both our cleansing balms feature high-quality french clays and light oils that work great to nourish the skin and melt away makeup, sunscreen and even oily grime without tugging at your skin or stinging your eyes,” explains Fathima Abdul Kader.

Beautiful and sustainable
Brands these days are mindful about giving back to the environment and focusing on the clean beauty movement accentuated by non-toxic ingredients. Glass Skincare Co was insistent on minimal wastage and plastic usage but their glass jars with lug caps posed the problem of leakage in transit. “So we decided to switch to acrylic bottles and introduced our returns programme. Giving an incentive to our customer base for being mindful about their consumption, and rewarding them with discounts for returning the bottles is our humble attempt at tackling this concern,” she says.

“We’re sticking to tried and tested ingredients that we all know and love. We take our sweet time coming up with new products that we try on ourselves, our friends, and we take their feedback into account before launching them,” says Fathima Abdul Kader.

TOP PICKS
The base for all Glass Skincare Co ‘s body scrubs is shea butter and a unique mix of nourishing oils, and a hint of beeswax, which is suitable for all skin types. “Our cleansing balms are formulated for different skin types - La Vie En Rose is great for normal to dry skin, while Walk In The Forest is meant for sensitive or acne-prone skin,” says Fathima.

Body scrubs
Nuts For Coconuts: Coconut oil, vanilla fragrance and our coconut meal 
(thenga pinnakku)  
Citrus Bomb: Orange oil, grapefruit essential oil, orange peel powder, and lemon peel powder
Yes Way, Rose: Pink Himalayan salt, rosehip oil and rose petals

Cleansing balms
Walk In The Forest: Jojoba oil, French green clay, tea tree oil 
La Vie En Rose: Sweet almond, rose clay, rosehip oil and vitamin E

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Skin Skincare routine Korean skincare
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp