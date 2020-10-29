STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
24/7 helpline to better assist stroke patients

On the eve of World Stroke Day yesterday, Max Healthcare launched a dedicated stroke helpline – 9910204023.

Published: 29th October 2020

By Express News Service

On the eve of World Stroke Day yesterday, Max Healthcare launched a dedicated stroke helpline – 9910204023. The helpline is operational across all the six major hospitals in Delhi- NCR, including Shalimar Bagh, Patparganj, Saket, Vaishali, Gurugram and BLK Hospital (Pusa Road).

Manned by trained staffed, it will help a stroke patient’s family take quick decisions after which the patient will be transferred to the nearest Max Hospital via an ambulance even as the clinical team at the hospital gets ready to receive him/her. These stroke centers will provide 24x7 availability of interventional and stroke neurologists, critical care specialists, emergency diagnostics, a Neuro Cath Labs and an operation theatre, besides a rehabilitation program for health restoration of stroke patients.

“The dedicated stroke helpline and facility will offer patients an easy access to specialised treatment. But to ensure such patients get prompt medical care without delay, everyone needs to be educated to recognise stroke signals such as slurred speech, drooping smile or an inability to raise arms, and what to do to improve the chances of patients if a stroke is suspected,” said Dr Girish Rajpal, Principal Consultant & Incharge – Neurosurgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj. “In the case of a brain stroke patient, any delay can lead to paralysis,” added Dr Chandril Chugh, Principal Consultant & Head – Interventional Neurology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket.

With the number of brain stroke cases rising, such a helpline was much needed, feels Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Healthcare: “The helpline team will connect with the ambulance and the Emergency Room of Max Hospitals for timely medical intervention and getting the pat i ent s back on their feet.”

TAGS
stroke World stroke day
