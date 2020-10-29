‘Early detection key to control breast cancer’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As one in every 25 women is likely to develop breast cancer due to lack of knowledge about its causes, health experts opined early detection of the disease remains the cornerstone of its control.

Apart from obesity, which is viewed as a major contributing factor, lifestyle changes including use of oral contraceptive pills, excessive consumption of alcohol and smoking heighten the chances of breast cancer.

The disease is the most common cancer in women in the country accounting for about 14 per cent of all cancers and its growth is about 10 pc every year.

“It has emerged as one of the worst health crisis in the State due to late diagnosis. Women here come to the hospital in advanced stage making it difficult to cure,” pointed out oncologist Dr Priya Priyadarshini Nayak.

The risk of getting breast cancer increases with age and it is more common among women above the age of 40 years. Issues like onset of menstrual cycle at an early age, starting of menopause at a late age, not having children or the first pregnancy occurring at the age of 30 or more are other risk factors of developing the disease.

Dr Nayak, who is a consultant at the Department of Onco Sciences, SUM Ultimate Medicare, urged women to come forward for an early detection of the disease whenever they experience lump in breast, swelling, redness, inverted nipple or change in colour or dimpling of skin.

Despite the risks surrounding the disease, a lot of advancements have happened in treatment strategies of breast cancer. Surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, hormonal and targeted therapies have evolved for better patient management. There are also several screening modalities. A clinical breast examination by a doctor should be done every year and an annual mammogram is a must in women above 40,” she suggested.