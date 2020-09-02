STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CoVaTrack to help users in tracking COVID-19 vaccine

It aims at providing information about the developers and researchers of ongoing trials that can encourage others in the similar lines and fast track such efforts.  

This undated handout photo provided by Imperial College London shows a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Scientists at Imperial College London will start immunizing people in Britain this week with their experimental coronavirus shot, becoming the latest entry into the race to find an effective vaccine.

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With COVID-19 vaccine remaining one of the most searched topic on the Internet, GovTech company CSM Technologies in the city has developed CoVaTrack - India's first COVID-19 vaccine and treatment tracker for the users.

CoVaTrack, the CSM developers said, will be an one stop destination to get information about the vaccine development.CoVaTrack will keep a close track of the vaccine development efforts through multiple stages of clinical trials before regulatory approval and commercial release to the market.

It aims at providing information about the developers and researchers of ongoing trials that can encourage others in the similar lines and fast track such efforts. The tracker aggregates publicly available information from global clinical trials registries and other credible sources. Rich visualisations and user interface make the tracker interactive and user friendly.

"The tracker looks forward to provide insights in the area of researches and novel methodologies used or invented to further the process. It will inform about the promising efforts being made to find a lasting cure and instill hope and confidence in a safer tomorrow," the developers said.

The tracker has been developed under CSM’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

