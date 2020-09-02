STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Don’t confuse tonsilitis with COVID-19 symptoms

Symptoms  of Tonsillitis are mostly similar to Covid-19 and can cause worry among parents during this pandemic.

Published: 02nd September 2020 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Thermometer, sick, covid sickness

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Symptoms of Tonsillitis are mostly similar to Covid-19 and can cause worry among parents during this pandemic. As tonsillitis is common among most of the children especially during monsoon and winter, one may get confused with the disease with COVID and further compound their problems being created by pandemic. Sore throat leads to difficulty in swallowing, scratchy sounding voice, bad breath, fever, headache, stiff neck thus leading to poor appetite are the most common symptoms of this disease among children.

Depending upon the persistence of the symptoms, it needs to classify as normal, acute, chronic, says Dr. Syed Abdul Hakeem, Consultant ENT Surgeon at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Kondapur, Hyderabad. “When the symptoms mentioned above are continuing for more than two to three days coupled with fever, pain then it is advised to contact the doctor. Depending upon the severity and history of the disease the doctor may advise the treatment. If it is turning into acute and i n t o a chronic disease, then the doctor’s will recommend the surgical procedure named Tonsillectomy through will infected Tonsils are removed from the body,” says the doctor with over 19 years of experience in ENT.

“As children are tend to play in playgrounds and on roads every day at school or at home, they expose themselves to variety of viruses and bacteria. As Tonsils are your first line of defense against these bacteria and viruses, they became vulnerable to infection easily. In order to reduce the chances of infecting Tonsils, it is advised to drink plenty of water, gargle with warm water every day, avoid polluting environment, clean hands regularly and maintain hygiene after playing or coming back from schools. With all the above measures, one can reduce the chances of getting infected thus safe guarding Tonsils thus saving our first line of defense against any infection that may cause several diseases that includes Covid-19,” says Dr Hakeem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Tonsillitis
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp