Eradicating anaemia through programs and awareness

To mark the ongoing Bharat Nutrition Week (September 1-7), a number of organisations in health sector have joined hands with the Integrated Health and Wellbeing (IHW) Council, and set up a collective, Shapath, to work towards reducing the prevalence of anaemia.

This would be undertaken by deploying specialised teams, providing products and equipment support for ‘test-andcure’ programs in areas where anaemia is rampant.

The collective will observe ‘National Anaemia Day’ on March 21, every year to raise awareness about the disease that affects over 50 per cent women in varying degrees.



“We need more robust and concerted efforts, and designating such a day is the right stepping stone. It will drive us to measure the impact of interventions. We will share our proposal with the right authorities in time,” says Kamal Narayan, CEO, IHW Council.

“The fact that we do not have an anemia day reflects the lack of its prioritisation. Accountability is crucial for bringing about a change. We must have a structured way to implement programs by following goal-setting, determining milestones and timelines, fixing ownership, and measuring the impact,” says Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

Before Vedanta Limited turns 75 (2022), Ritu Jhingon, CEO-Nand Ghar, wishing to make India anaemia-free. Jhingon informs they are working towards resolving the malnutrition issues of the anganwadis that are not getting midday meals.

Appreciating the Swachh Bharat initiative that addressed the issue of safe and clean toilets is Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji, Secretary- General, Global Interfaith WASH Alliance. She observes that the absence of toilets had forced women to consume less water and food.

​“I want to tell women that you embody the Indian culture of ‘give first and take later’ but do not allow yourself to go hungry, abused, or suppressed.”