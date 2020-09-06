STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

No Gut Health, No Glory

The relationship between stress and digestion has to be valued for better well-being as you are what 
you eat.

Published: 06th September 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

A meal with a whole egg, post-workout , can help with amino acid balance, which is important in gaining muscle mass

Representational image

By Sapna Kapoor
Express News Service

The global stress industry is booming. Stress-relief is not just breathing exercises, yoga, spinning or Pilates. Eating right is the key to good health. It’s the right bacteria that decide your daily mood and health.

Partaking of foods rich in fibre such as whole-grains and legumes, antioxidants like dark chocolate and pecans and polyphenol-rich turmeric, fruits and vegetables and protein-heavy food such as fish and lean meat are the key to perfect health. Dietary experts say that all it takes to destroy good gut bacteria is a few days with diets low in fibre and high in fat.

This is a self-defeating cycle. Poor diet means poor health, which leads to poor body confidence that causes stress, which causes us to reach for comfort food. These are heavy with carbohydrates and boost serotonin—the happiness chemical. Bad idea.

It makes the food you eat low in chlorine and vitamin D, which are necessary nutrients. You may notice worse stress levels and help combat stress fatigue.

A couple of eggs will do. Vegetarians can try almonds. Vegans can order in soy yoghurt. Comfort foods are not all burgers and alu-poori. To crank up serotonin production that calms the brain, eat complex carbs that take longer to digest: oatmeal, whole-grain breads, pastas and breakfast cereals. These carbs stabilise blood sugar levels and blood pressure.  

Good nutrition enhances  physical performance. After a strenuous workout an omelette and a couple of slices of gluten-free toast taken with a natural smoothie form a nutrition-packed recovery package. It contains sufficient protein, carbs and micro-nutrients.

Poor diet has a negative impact on coronary health. A daily dose of pistachios and almonds lower cholesterol and handle arterial inflammation. Chronic stress lights up stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol leading to clotting that may cause a heart attack. No, alcohol doesn’t help. 

Rule of thumb is to figure out your carbs. Simple carbs such as sweets and sodas increase blood sugar levels. Oranges are full of vitamin C, a stress-buster. Channel Popeye with spinach. Omega 3-rich fatty fish such as salmon and tuna afford protection against heart disease and depression.

Black tea calms. Avocados are expensive, but a price worth paying because of its high potassium content. Calcium has a naughty role to play in mood swings: a glass of warm milk at bedtime cannot hurt.

And eat thrice a day. It’s important to stabilise your ghrelin levels, which begins to increase around three hours after eating. The hunger hormone ghrelin will instil the craving for the wrong foods should you go on a crash diet or control calories OTT. Good physical health and hence mental positivity is dependent on a complex, interlinked structure of proteins, vitamins and hormones functioning in harmony. Hold that pizza.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Stress relief Stress diet Gut health Gut health diet
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp