Plants that heal the mind and body

Every year in September, as we celebrate National Nutrition Month, we witness a frenzied series of activities highlighting the importance of nutrition. One of the themes this year is Poshan ke liye podhey (nutritional plants). Cultivating a kitchen garden is perhaps the simplest and most effective way of healing the body. I have frequently talked about the immuneboosting properties of the many plants that can easily be grown at home in pots.

Edible green leaves are among the most nutrient-dense foods, packed with a range of health benefits. However, when we talk about health, we often focus too much on the physical. Today, I talk about how plants can also heal the mind. This is a particularly stressful time for all of us around the world, imploring us to seek all kinds of therapeutic measures. Healing through nature has been a common practice since the Middle Ages.

Horticulture Therapy, which dates back to the time of World War I, seems to be making a comeback in the US. Back in the day, this form of therapy was used for war veterans affected by Post- Traumatic Stress Disorder. In 1959, NYU Langone’s Rusk Rehabilitation instituted Horticulture Therapy (and also a greenhouse) on their list of programmes. The American Horticultural Therapy Association was founded in 1973. The surprisingly simple act of ‘digging in a garden’ is known to offer many health benefits. Gardening activities have been seen to reduce stress and improve mood.

Elevated well-being is another of its benefits. It may not be surprising that the incidence of depression in gardeners seems to be low. The health benefits of being in the midst of nature are immense. Methods such as ‘Forest Bathing’ are increasingly finding place in treatment plans. Incidentally, doctors are writing ‘park prescriptions’ to enhance the recovery process in patients. For places like hospitals, de-addiction centres and even prisons, nature therapy holds immense promise.

In our bid to create and build, we ought to preserve nature and tap into its healing properties. We need our forests, wetlands and foliage, often much more than we need the concrete jungles. Being more mindful of our surroundings and maintaining a deep connection across the species is essential for our well-being. There is so much worth in the simple things of life, which cost next to nothing. So, if you’re looking for a dose of good health today, a walk in the park is all you may need.

NEELANJANA SINGH

Nutrition Therapist & Wellness Consultant