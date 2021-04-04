AIG Group of Hospitals to use minimally invasive neuro surgeries

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIG Group of Hospitals announced on Saturday that they will offer a range of minimally invasive surgeries and therapies to reduce the need for open brain and spine surgeries and also mitigate the trauma, recovery period and cost for the patient.

Advance endoscopy and similar technologies that use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics will dramatically reduce the need for the open brain and spine surgeries, said Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairperson of AIG Hospitals.

Dr Reddy was speaking at 'Neuroendocon' - the Neuroendoscopy Society’s annual conference in the city. The ongoing Neuroendocon conference will be focus on training doctors in advancements of neuro endoscopy, with live workshops and virtual training sessions with industry experts.

With neuro-endoscopy services, several kinds of tumours can be operated upon without removing parts of the skull. "Traditionally, all diseases require open surgery and craniotomy. But now, the endoscopies done in neurology can help remove tumours in brain, remove blockages in the spine, repair disk issues and several others, all at lower recovery periods and costs. These surgeries will result in shorter hospital stay with minimum side effects," said Dr GV Rao, Director of AIG Hospitals.

A hospital team said at least 40 per cent of all cases could use endoscopic surgeries, which would save time, outcomes and reduce recovery time. AIG now has services such as surgical microscope, neuronavigation, cranial robot, laser, and spin endoscopy systems.