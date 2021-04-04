STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spaces that inspire calmness during work-from-home

Published: 04th April 2021

Work from home

For representational purposes

By Jenisha Shah
Express News Service

When work-from-home became a constant, the lines between personal and professional spaces blurred. Home, as they say, is where the heart is, and to make it comfortable, designing it mindfully, is the first step. 

De-clutter and re-organise

This positively impacts productivity. A cluttered space is synonymous with a confused mind. To organise your thoughts, straighten up our your space. 

Make it comfortable

Design elements that look appealing, while being comfortable enhance well-being. Your room can do a lot for you with the addition of a recliner. If that isn’t feasible, try getting a small sink-in sofa set where you can crash after a long day’s work. 

Let their be light

Natural light is non-negotiable. Place decor elements to make sure it doesn’t block sunlight. Melatonin is a natural hormone that we get from the sun. It affects how alert and energetic we feel. Install upward-facing light fixtures for a gentle lighting effect. Solar-adaptive shades are a good idea too.

Outdoor indoor 

Bring nature in to enhance cognitive health. Biophilic design has become huge this year. Incorporate natural materials in flooring, wall panelling, furniture and other elements. You can also use stone and ceramics. Plants and flowers are a great way of filling your space with colour and vibrancy. It’s all a very grounding experience. 

Essential to your space 

Therapeutic oils are a great way to enhance a sense of well-being. Lavender oil is terrific to calm a tensed mood. Chamomile is good to induce rest. Mint releases negative energy. I personally love Rose that reduces anxiety. Ylang-ylang can treat a headache really well, while Frankincense is a mood-enhancer as it also relaxes frazzled nerves. 

The author is Lead Clinical Psychologist, Mpower The Centre, Mumbai

