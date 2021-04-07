STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

World Health Day: ‘Preventive Health Checkups help decrease disease burden in society’

On World Health Day, doctors say that as non-communicable diseases (NCDs) increasingly occur in younger age groups, it is important for people to get health checkups regularly.

Published: 07th April 2021 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Doctors conducting checkups at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School as part of sanitation drive against coronavirus in Kochi.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS, A Sanesh)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sourav Ganguly’s heart attack in January this year led to a conversation about the importance of preventive health check-ups. Cardiac surgeon Dr Devi Shetty, who was on the team of doctors treating Ganguly said that it was important for everyone to undergo a preventive checkup at regular intervals. 

On World Health Day, doctors say that as non-communicable diseases (NCDs) increasingly occur in younger age groups, it is important for people to get health checkups regularly.

Dr Spoorthi Arun, Internal Medicine Physician, Promed Hospital says that identifying diseases early is extremely important. She says that we can decrease the disease burden in society by doing preventive health checkups.

“Lot of diseases, when caught early, can be treated very quickly and using minimally invasive methods. Non-communicable diseases like cholesterol, blood pressure and diabetes are called silent killers for a reason. There are no symptoms in the initial stages. If you don’t go for regular health checkups, they largely remain undetected. We see cases of patients coming in 5-10 years after living with uncontrolled diabetes and it becomes complicated. Catching diseases before damage occur is the key,” says Dr Arun.

Doctors also say that mortality reduces when the diseases are caught early. Obesity and lifestyle-related problems are on a rise,say doctors.

“The diseases that we used to say in 50-60-year-olds are now seen in people as young as 25. This is because of lifestyle, long work hours, lack of exercise, improper diet and smoking, drinking. The most common problem noticed in younger patients is hypertension. We see many patients coming in with brain hemorrhage. This can be prevented by regular checkups. It’s important to identify the problems as young as possible,” said Dr Ashwin Karuppan, Senior Consultant- Internal Medicine, Gleneagles Global Health City

While Master Health checkups were recommended after the age of 45 earlier, now, it is recommended after 30-35 depending on your health, weight and family history.

“90% of the diseases are reversible if you catch them young. Most commonly observed problems under the age of 35 is diabetes, hypertension, infertility and cholesterol. All are reversible with proper guidance and lifestyle changes,” adds Dr Karuppan.

Dr Rajavel Kannaiyan, MD, Velan Specialty Hospitals says that cancer is also identified early due to these preventive health checkups. He says that several complications in covid in certain patients could have been prevented had their problems been identified earlier.

“We saw covid patients with undiagnosed diabetes and other problems. If it would have been identified earlier, it would have been easier for us to treat them and recovery would have been faster. If complications are identified earlier, treatment becomes easier. We find many patients with blood pressure and diabetes in incidental tests,” says Dr Rajavel.   

Women should also get tested for cervical cancer (pap smear) and breast cancer (mammogram) regularly. Treatments for cancer get complicated if detected in stage 3 and 4, says Dr Arun.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Health Day health checkup Lifestyle diseases hypertension obesity
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp