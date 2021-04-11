Product review: Lip service sugar scrub makes you look good, feel great

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Good skin and a pretty smile can boost your confidence. With Holi having played havoc with our skin and the harsh sun not helping either, skin needs more hydration and nourishment. SUGAR Cosmetics’ new Citrus Got Real skincare range along with the Lip Service Sugar Scrub is like manna from heaven.

Nothing ruins a smile like chapped, dry or flaky lips. For a picture-perfect pout, we tried the Lip Service Sugar Scrub. And, boy, are we impressed! Infused with tiny grains of sugar crystals and natural butters it exfoliates and buffs away dead skin so you can pucker up in style.

Also, if you are looking for some refreshingly lightweight, Vitamin C-infused moisturiser, look no further. The Citrus Got Real Daily Moisturizer gives you the radiance and long-lasting hydration, with a zesty citrus scent perfect for the summers.

Citrus Got Real Daily Moisturizer Price: Rs 499

Lip Service Sugar Scrub Price: Rs 399