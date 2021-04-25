Product review: Beauty’s ‘K’ secret

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

Nykaa Skin Secrets Sleeping Masks are what we all have been waiting for. With a Korean-made formulation that aims to achieve hydration and glowing skin, the sleeping mask comes in four variants featuring unique dual ingredients.

The gentle yet effective formulations are highly efficient in sealing serums, moisturisers, or oils into the skin.

Typically meant for overnight usage, the masks create a breathable yet moisture-rich film on the skin to help ingredients such as Seawater, Snail Mucin, Rice Water, Aloe Vera paired with actives such as Retinol, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, and Tea Tree penetrate the skin through the night.

Added advantage: The masks come in compact packaging, which makes for a convenient on-the-go skincare routine. The non-sticky, gel formula is lightweight with a matte finish that doesn’t ruin your linen.