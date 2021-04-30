STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Yoga, home remedies and a sound mind

This is not some figment of my imagination, but the fact is wherever our thoughts go, the energy flows. Whatever we think of gets more power.

Published: 30th April 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

yoga, meditation

For representational purposes

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

In this disastrous second wave, taking recourse to the natural way our ancestors lived – in complete harmony with the other elements of nature is the need of the hour, according to health industry experts. To begin with, say spiritualists, we must stop constantly talking about it. This is not some figment of my imagination, but the fact is wherever our thoughts go, the energy flows. Whatever we think of gets more power.

Adi mudra is the first position the hands of the
foetus can make inside the womb

“The whole world is talking about the pandemic, and thus giving it more power, unknowingly though,” says Jaspal Soni, Founder, Chananda Cultural Society, Kalkaji, New Delhi. “Please don’t take it as some flighty untruth, this has been proven by science too, through its experiments,” he informs. A number of spiritualists vouch for this. Major (retd) Dalbir Singh, who runs the spiritual group, Beings of Light, says, “This is a fact. The mind has great power. Whatever you set it on, it will manifest. All this talking about viruses has made it more powerful. It is time we focus our energies and thoughts on healing. And this is the first step towards recovery. Keep your mind occupied with things like: I am healthy, I am gaining health, I am happy.”

Once you have worked on your mind, get set to do things that are needed for your physical body. Noida-based Naturopath Bhupinder Sharma, Founder, JRP Foundation, gives us certain tips. His foremost tip is putting some raw mustard oil in the nostrils and ears. “Some two generations ago, every Indian used to do this,” he says. “Oiling the nose is good for health as it will not let any external particle stick in,” he says. Another tip he gives for removing viruses and increasing oxygen level is to take a piece of alum (phitkari), wash it and put it half a glass of water in a glass tumbler. Let it remain for 10-20 second and then drink that water. “If possible, try to suck in some of this water through your nose as well,” he says Massaging the wrists is a good way to increase the oxygen level, he says.    

A yog mudra that helps increase oxygen level is Adi Mudra, where the thumb is pressed on the inside of the palm and the fingers are closed around it, making a gentle fist. It is called the first mudra because it is the first position the hands of the foetus are capable of making inside the womb of the mother. It is used in the spiritual yoga practice to calm and quieten the mind and nervous system. Keeping hands in this mudra for 15 minutes at a go, increases the capacity of lungs and stimulates flow of oxygen.

Apart from medicines, one thing that all healthcare practitioners, across different pathies, stress on is doing gargles (thrice a day), inhaling stream (thrice a day) and drinking hot water with a juice of one lemon (once is enough), which they say, will surely help a patient sail through easily. Another way to increase your oxygen level is make a small potli of three camphor tablets, four-five pieces of cloves and half a spoon of Ajwain (carom seeds) with thin cotton cloth. And keep smelling it. It keeps your nasal passages clear, aids in breathing and increases oxygen.

Traditional cures
Apart from medicines, one thing that all healthcare practitioners, across different pathies, stress on is doing gargles (thrice a day), inhaling stream (thrice a day) and drinking hot water with a juice of one lemon (once is enough), which they say, will surely help a patient sail through easily. Another way to increase your oxygen level is make a small potli — of three camphor tablets, four-five pieces of cloves and half a spoon of Ajwain (carom seeds) — with thin cotton cloth. And keep smelling it. It keeps your nasal passages clear, aids in breathing and increases oxygen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adi mudra Yoga COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp