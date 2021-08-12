STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Covid-19 infection linked to problems in thinking, attention: Study

Further analysis of the data indicated that those who received mechanical ventilation to help them breathe while in the hospital had the greatest impairment on cognitive tasks.

Published: 12th August 2021 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)

Out of the 81,337 who provided complete data, 12,689 people suspected they had COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LONDON: People who have recovered from COVID-19 may face problems in cognitive tasks such as thinking and attention, according to a study of over 80,000 individuals.

The research, published in the journal EClinicalMedicine, found that those with more severe COVID-19 symptoms scored lower on an online series of tests, with performance on reasoning and problem-solving tasks being most affected.

Further analysis of the data indicated that those who received mechanical ventilation to help them breathe while in the hospital had the greatest impairment on cognitive tasks.

"Our study adds to an increasing body of research that is looking at different aspects of how COVID-19 might be impacting the brain and brain function," said study first author Adam Hampshire from Imperial College London in the UK.

"This research is all converging to indicate that there are some important effects of COVID-19 on the brain that need further investigation," Hampshire said.

The online tests, developed by researchers at Imperial College London, had been opened up to the general public just before the pandemic.

In early 2020, the team, including researchers from Kings College London and University of Cambridge in the UK, extended the questionnaires to gather information on SARS-CoV-2 infection, the symptoms experienced and the need for hospitalisation.

Out of the 81,337 who provided complete data, 12,689 people suspected they had COVID-19.

Participants reported a range of severity of illness, with 3,559 participants experiencing respiratory symptoms whilst still being able to stay at home.

Nearly 200 were hospitalised and about a quarter of these required mechanical ventilation.

The time since illness onset was around 1-6 months, meaning the study could not draw any definitive conclusions about whether these effects on cognition were long-lasting.

The study found a relationship between deficits in overall cognitive performance and severity of respiratory symptoms experienced.

The researchers also found that not all areas of thinking ability correlated in the same way with COVID-19 illness and that some abilities were spared, which included emotional discrimination and working memory.

In comparison, "executive" tasks that required skills in reasoning and problem solving seemed to show the greatest deficit, they said.

To understand the size of the deficits, the authors compared the pattern of scores on the tests to cognitive changes that occur for other reasons.

The effects in those hospitalised with mechanical ventilation were similar to the average cognitive decline seen over a period of ten years of aging and equivalent to a seven-point difference in IQ.

The team, which also included researchers from the University of Chicago, US, carried out a series of checks to ensure these cognitive deficits were associated with COVID-19 and not explicable by other variables.

These included separating out those who had a confirmed positive test for SARS-CoV-2 and demonstrating that the cognitive deficits were indeed greater in those with positive tests.

Further checks suggested the results were not due to a minority with pre-existing conditions or on-going symptoms of COVID-19.

Analysis also indicated that it was unlikely that the results could be explained by the fact that those who contracted more severe COVID-19 disease were less cognitively able before they were ill.

The researchers noted that it would be valuable to bring together brain imaging and cognitive tests with other information on mental health and everyday function, ideally in studies that track people's trajectories for months or even years.

To really know what the long-term effects are for people will require people to be followed up over time, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID 19 pandemic COVID 19 vaccine
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp