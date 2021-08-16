STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Complex surgery saves 90-year-old woman in Chennai

The patient had undergone treatment for gallstones three years ago and used stent to remove gallstones.

Published: 16th August 2021 12:01 AM

The 93-year-old lady (seated) along with her family

The 93-year-old lady (seated) along with her family. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A team of doctors at Fortis Malar Hospital, Adyar performed a complex laparoscopic surgery on a 93-year-old lady who was suffering from acute Cholecystitis. The surgery was successful, and the patient was discharged in 48 hours of hospitalisation. She is now leading a normal life.

The patient had undergone treatment for gallstones three years ago and used stent to remove gallstones. After that she began developing complication and faced issues due to the malfunction of gall bladder.

She began to suffer from acute Cholecystitis and the inflammation further worsened, and pus started to fill the gall bladder. The patient deferred meeting the doctor due to the fear of COVID infection, which deteriorated her condition. She was then brought to the medical experts at Fortis Malar, Adyar for consultation.

She was tested with ultrasound and CT scan to understand the severity of the inflammation. Post-diagnosis, report suggested that the patient must undergo a surgery.

Prof Dr Kapali Neelamekam, senior surgeon – Gastro and Minimal Access Surgery, Fortis Malar, Adyar, said, "The patient came to me with severe abdominal pain and vomitting. She was diagnosed for acute Cholecystitis and our medical team suggested for a surgery."

"This lady was hesitant and asked us for options to get the disease treated without surgery; even her family members couldn't convince her for surgery. After explaining the need for surgery, she gave consent. Our medical team consisting of myself, Dr Mohan Rao and Dr Naresh performed the surgery with the support of anesthetists Dr. Vidya Mohanram and Dr. Shinu Abdul Rasheed," Kapali added.

