Skinimalism, the sustainable approach to beauty 

Skinimalism is about moving away from excessive beauty routines all letting the skin to ‘be’. It’s a minimal approach to skincare and beauty. 

Published: 22nd August 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 09:26 AM

By Pooja Nagdev
Express News Service

Skinimalism, also known as a lazy girl’s skincare routine, is turning out to be one of the biggest trends this year. It calls for a rethink of makeup and skincare routines, filled with countless gels, masks, potions, and serums with loads of chemicals. Skinimalism is about moving away from excessive beauty routines all letting the skin to ‘be’. It’s a minimal approach to skincare and beauty. 

This means reducing the number of active ingredients in your daily application. You can still wear makeup but purchase products that can be used in multiple ways. For instance, a lip tint. You can use it on the lips, of course, but also the cheeks as a blush, on the eyelids as an eye shadow, and also on your nose to contour it. Skinimalism is sustainable and in most cases, cost-effective. All you need is this:

Gentle cleanser
Cleaning your face and neck should be the first step in your regimen. It removes dirt, excess oil, and pollutants from your pores, which can block them and cause outbreaks. Don’t sleep with makeup as this can lead to breakouts. Cleanse your face twice a day.

Exfoliation
Our skin is an intelligent organ that can exfoliate dead skin cells on its own, therefore excessive exfoliation is not required. But moderate exfoliation amount can keep the skin dirt and crud-free. 

Moisturiser
Hydration is the key to good skin. Besides drinking lots of water and other fluids, you need a good quality moisturiser, even if you have oily skin. People with oily skin think moisturising will lead to more breakout but if you don’t use oil, it will produce more natural oils that will harm the skin.

Broad-spectrum sunscreen
This is crucial without a doubt. If you don’t use sunscreen, you are wasting your time and effort in achieving healthy skin. It acts as a photoprotective agent, protecting the skin from UVA and UVB. Use sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. 

The author is an aromatherapist, cosmetologist, and founder of Inatur, an organic skin and hair care brand

