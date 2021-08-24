STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Prone positioning can prevent need for ventilation in COVID-19 patients: Lancet study

Awake prone positioning has been reported to improve oxygenation for patients with COVID-19 in retrospective and observational studies, but whether it improves patient-centred outcomes is unknown.

Published: 24th August 2021 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi on Monday

A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Prone positioning -- rotating patients with severe breathing issues so they are face down -- soon after admission can significantly reduce the need for mechanical ventilation in COVID-19 patients, according to a study published in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal.

The research was carried out across six countries and involved more than 1,100 hospitalised COVID-19 patients who required high-flow nasal cannula oxygen therapy used to deliver adequately heated and humidified oxygen.

The findings are from a trial conducted in medical centres in the US, Mexico, France, Canada, Ireland, and Spain on severely ill patients with COVD-19 between April 2020 and January 2021.

"Breathing in the prone position helps the lungs work more efficiently," explained the study's lead author Jie Li, associate professor at Rush University Medical Center in the US .

"When people with severe oxygenation issues are laying on their stomachs, it results in better matching of the blood flow and ventilation in the lungs which improves blood oxygen levels," Li said.

Awake prone positioning has been reported to improve oxygenation for patients with COVID-19 in retrospective and observational studies, but whether it improves patient-centred outcomes is unknown.

In the latest study, adult patients with COVID-19 who required respiratory support from a high-flow nasal cannula, and agreed to participate in this clinical trial, were randomly assigned to the supine -- lying horizontally with the face looking up -- or prone positioning groups.

They were asked to stay in that position for as long as they could tolerate.

Both the supine and prone positioning groups received high-flow oxygen therapy and standard medical management.

Patients were continually monitored to determine if mechanical ventilation was needed.

The study showed that the patients in the prone positioning group were significantly less likely to require mechanical ventilation (33 per cent in the awake prone positioning group vs 40 per cent in the supine group).

Study lead author, Stephan Ehrmann, from Centre Hospitalier Regional Universitaire de TOURS (CHRU), France said that awake prone positioning is a safe intervention that reduces the risk of treatment failure in acute severe hypoxemic respiratory failure due to COVID-19.

"Our findings support the routine implementation of awake prone positioning in critically ill patients with COVID19 requiring high flow nasal cannula oxygen therapy," Ehrmann said.

"It appears important that clinicians improve patient comfort during prone positioning, so the patient can stay in the position for at least 8 hours a day," he added.

The researchers noted that reducing the need for mechanical ventilation means that resources can be most effectively utilised.

"Ventilators can indeed save the lives of people who are no longer able to breathe on their own," said Li.

"We now have strategies to keep patients off the ventilator, saving those devices for the sickest patients who truly need them," Li added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Proning prone positioning covid 19
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp