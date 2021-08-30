Rosehip oil: Healing touch

Anuja Pandey By

BENGALURU: The benefits of rosehip oil are endless. Rosehip oil comes from the hip and seeds of a certain variety of rose flower. It is packed with essential fatty acids, vitamins A, C and E and antioxidants. The fatty acids found in rosehip oil penetrate deep and work very well on dry, parched and dehydrated skin; leaving it supple and nourished. It also helps with balancing oily skin.

Benefits

1 It may help smooth wrinkles owing to the essential fatty acids like oleic, linoleic, and gamma linoleic acids that are absorbed by the skin easily. It evens out skin tone, reduces the appearance of scars and blemishes. Hence, it has a glowing, brightening impact on the skin.

2 It is a great emollient and thus helps to do away with dry, rough skin of heels, elbows and even heals conditions like eczema, and psoriasis. It soothes the skin and works without leaving any residue.

3 Due to the presence of astringent properties, the oil not only tightens the pores but it also lightens the skin tone.

4 Its astringent qualities make it ideal for being used to fight acne. If used on face for 10 minutes before washing it off, it unclogs the pores as it is non-comedogenic and prevents pimples.

5 It’s an anti-ageing regimen for those who are looking out for natural moisturisers rather than chemicals on their skin. Since it is rich in vitamins A and C, it boosts collagen production.

6 Under eye dark circles could be banished if rose hip oil is used mixed with a few drops of coconut oil or any oil rich in vitamin E.

7 Mix it with hyaluronic acid to make the skin look supple and well hydrated.

8 It’s a great lip balm if mixed with a little rose petals and coconut oil.

9 Rosehip oil is beneficial for scalp and can be used for promoting healthy hair growth. It takes care of the dry scalp and dandruff, adding silkiness, volume and bounce to hair.

Marie Kapetanakis, founder and CEO of Kosmea, an Australian skin care brand that rolled out its rosehip oil in India, recently, says, “Organic rosehip oil owing to its significant skin nourishing and healing qualities, gives it healthier and more vibrant glow. The certified organic rosehip oil contains essential fatty acids, vitamins and antioxidants, which can help repair and regenerate damaged skin tissues by treating acne, scarring and wrinkles.”

For its tangy flavour, rosehip oil, traditionally used in culinary preparations, is being used both fresh and dry in both sweet and savoury dishes, and in herbal tea. Owing to its medicinal value and healing and anti-inflammatory properties, it was used in wartime in ancient days. Rosehip seed oil was made into a syrup to provide relief from indigestion, diarrhoea, infection, stomach and menstrual cramps and nausea.

