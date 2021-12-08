Post-Covid, give your skin some TLC

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fighting Covid in itself is a daunting task, to face multiple health issues post-recovery has made matters worse for many people. The impact of the virus on the patients’ bodies has left many worried. Some of the most common problems include developing sensitive skin, dryness, dehydration and more. City Express gets in touch with experts in the city, who give us detailed information and a clear understanding of post-Covid skin issues.

Dr Rashmi Shetty, dermatologist and founder of RA Skin and Aesthetics, begins by listing three important things that occur in the body of a person suffering from Covid: inflammation, oxidative stress and nutritional deficits. “Several Covid patients don’t eat well because they cannot smell or taste the food they are consuming. When there is improper or no intake of nutrients, the first signs show on your skin. In worse cases of Covid-19, patients are administered steroids and antiviral drugs which disturb the skin.

That’s why they end up having acne, sensitive skin and other issues. Wearing a mask for long hours is another reason for skin issues. Your pores remain blocked, and you inhale and exhale warm air under the mask, which inflames and infect your pores. Now, imagine applying things to your face in such a condition, it gets even messier,” she explains.

But certainly, there’s hope, she says. “You can start correcting your nutritional state with your supplements — curcumin helped most of our patients.”

Dr Jagadeesh Kumar, associate director and senior consultant physician at AIG Hospitals, says, “Post-Covid skin issues occur due to two reasons: one, because your immunity fights the virus resulting in your skin bearing the repercussions of the battle. This leads to a condition called xerosis or dryness of the skin. The other reason is the excessive infusion of steroids and other drugs. This happens with any illness that requires such heavy drugs.”

The doctor says while these issues are treatable, the infections, dryness and dullness can take up to two weeks to one month to heal.

Dr Syed Shazia Fatima, skin and hair expert and cosmetic physician, says the dullness of skin, acne, dandruff and peeling of skin, especially on the palm and soles of the feet, can be reversed. “Give your body the nutrition it needs. Take good supplements and feed your skin with moisturisers and other hydrating agents. When you’re treating something, you also need to protect your skin from further damage, so do not skip using sunscreen. Also, remember to give your skin some rest. Some creams help treat the issues. One can also choose to go for skin treatments after consulting a doctor.”

A good number of patients have also complained of hairfall and dry scalp. Dr Fatima says, “A lot of people who recovered from Covid saw an increase in hairfall. You need to give your hair good care. Take supplements that are rich in biotin and selenium. If the supplements don’t do the trick, one can use some protein-binding serums that help the hair stay more on the scalp. Clinics offer other options such as nutritious shots which can be administered right into the scalp. The cult favourite is the PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) shot which helps restore your volume post thinning or hair loss due to Covid.”

Immunity battle

Post-Covid skin issues occur because your immunity fights the virus resulting in your skin bearing the repercussions of the battle. This leads to a condition called xerosis or dryness of the skin