STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Health

Menstrual Changes Due to the Pandemic: Examining two sides of a study

Examining new research from across the world

Published: 12th December 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Menstrual cup, pad, birth control, periods, menstruation, period, tampon

Representational image of menstruation and reproductive health products.

By Anu jain Rohatgi
Express News Service

Name of study: The impact of Covid-19 on women’s reproductive health
By who and where: Ovia Health, Boston, US

What does it say?
✥  The pandemic changed the pattern of menstrual cycles in women. Symptoms associated with it have also changed. 
✥  This is largely due to the stress created after the onset of Covid, which continues till date. Long-term stress produces high cortisol levels and risk-altering endocrinological processes. This is why a change has been seen in menstrual cycles post the pandemic.

For

Covid caused changes  

Dr Sarika Gupta, consultant, gynecologic oncology and robotic gynaecology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi

Menstrual disorders are related to stress and the pandemic has increased this in all areas of life in a big way. Financial stress and the fear of isolation are among the top concerns and also the contributors of massive stress for many. When there is long-term unaddressed stress, the nervous system responds negatively and releases toxic hormones, including adrenaline and cortisol, both bad for the body as they increase the heart rate, blood pressure, and create several other problems.            

Against

Covid not the culprit

Dr Kaberi Banerjee, Medical Director, Advance Fertility and Gynae Centre, New Delhi

Covid-19 has been reported to affect various organs, especially the lungs, but its effect on the reproductive system, menstruation and fertility are yet to be confirmed. We need more concrete evidence to prove the above claim and at the moment, we do not have much of those. There is another study conducted recently that reported that the average sex hormone concentrations and ovarian reserves did not change significantly during the pandemic. Covid is not the culprit. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid periods Covid menstruation Womens reproductive health Reproductive health
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp