Vote for clean beauty  

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

The Green Juice superfood brightening face cleanse by Light Up lives up to its name. The composition comprises several superfoods beneficial for the skin. It has hemp that moderates oil production, avocado that improves elasticity, Matcha that brings down inflammation, and parsley rich in Vitamin C, which helps the skin produce collagen.

The cleanser is light and creamy. It works up into a silky lather, dissolving dust and grime well. It removes facial oils effectively, keeps excess sebum under control, and leaves the skin coddled. The product is best for combination skin. It can be used as a remover for light makeup. The product does not decongest clogged pores. It is an expensive product but worth it for those looking for clean and calming ingredients.