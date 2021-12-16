Palliam India celebrates 18th anniversary with singer Shankar Mahadevan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Renowned musician Shankar Mahadevan inaugurated the 18th anniversary of Pallium India on Wednesday through an online broadcast event streamed on Pallium India's Facebook page.

Pallium India is a national registered charitable trust that works towards making pain relief and palliative care accessible to the needy in the country. Its new cultural forum named Karunanjali was also inaugurated by prolific and national award-winning playback singer Dr KS Chitra. The programme was attended by several spectators from India and abroad.

In the inaugural message, Mahadevan said he was glad that his academy is associated with Pallium India. “We hope to bring some comfort and smiles to the lives of people who are suffering,” he said.